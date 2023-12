KiwiSurfer: If you really need a backup, I'd say it's better to have a backup that uses a different technology/provider/etc. If you get a second fibre line it'd probbaly at worst be fed from the same GPON splitter that feeds your primary one and at best fed from the same upstream cable/cabinet/POP/etc. Only needs a cut on a shared segment that both connections runs over and bye bye both your primary and secondary are both gone. Having two hyperfibre is more to to with bragging rights IMHO and serves no other purposes.

You are right with the different technology part. But I am not aiming 100% online but a better usage of my monthly budget. My phone can still cover the emergency situation.

I have been using wireless as backup for 3 years. The most situations that I used the backup is caused by provider's outage. Because the backup is wireless broadband, the speed is quite limited so I cannot really enable everything with it. The dynamic ip address is another pain for me. Also load balancing is meaningless with only 60Mbps speed. Another fibre connection with static ip actually is a better choice for me, in many ways.

I emailed Quic support but no reply yet. That's why I am asking here.