I have been with quic just over a month now and to say I'm not that impressed would be an understatement.

Checked their site for issues but nothing logged and checked chorus as well.

I have been doing speed test to the same server since I started with quic. One moment I'm getting 900up and just under 400 down on their 900/400 plan but then it is as little as 135/56. Attached is the latest test. Is anyone else having this sort of service problem?