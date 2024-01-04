Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsQuicQuic down again 04/01
Gurezaemon

~HONYAKKER!~
1206 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#311307 4-Jan-2024 18:44
Send private message

As of around an hour ago. Apparently it is being monitored. Router etc. rebooted, to no avail.

 

Anybody else noticed this?

 

 




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
meow
12653 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3177814 4-Jan-2024 18:49
Send private message

They're pretty good at updating their status page ;) - https://status.quic.nz/issues/65961a7af02f4667e81815c1 (I do note that is what you're meaning).

 

I'll ping somebody regarding your connection. Standby.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
SomeoneSomewhere
1259 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3177815 4-Jan-2024 18:51
Send private message

It went down for me about an hour ago, came back maybe fifteen minutes later.

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
13227 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3177819 4-Jan-2024 18:59
Send private message

Yup, mine dropped.

 

HBC, AKL.

 

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 



michaelmurfy
meow
12653 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3177820 4-Jan-2024 19:00
Send private message

If anyone is still down log a fault in the Quic portal.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

michaelmurfy
meow
12653 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3177822 4-Jan-2024 19:09
Send private message

@Gurezaemon They found your connection but no traffic from you. Something is iffy on your end. Router + ONT restart may be required. If you still have problems then log a fault.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Gurezaemon

~HONYAKKER!~
1206 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3177834 4-Jan-2024 19:56
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

@Gurezaemon They found your connection but no traffic from you. Something is iffy on your end. Router + ONT restart may be required. If you still have problems then log a fault.

 

 

Thanks for hitting them up. No traffic might have been me giving up and getting away from the situation for a while for the sake of my blood pressure. 

 

Two router restarts and another ONU restart, and it seems to have resolved itself.

 

 

 

 




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

Lias
5401 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3177961 5-Jan-2024 13:06
Send private message

SomeoneSomewhere: It went down for me about an hour ago, came back maybe fifteen minutes later.

 

Yeah mine was the same..  appeared to be no traffic past the BNG




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

One New Zealand Extends 3G Switch-off Date
Posted 11-Apr-2024 08:56

Amazon Echo Hub Review
Posted 10-Apr-2024 18:57

Epson Launches New Versatile A4 Desktop Scanners
Posted 10-Apr-2024 15:31

Motorola Mobility Launches New Android Phones in New Zealand
Posted 10-Apr-2024 14:59

Logitech G Unveils the PRO X 60 Gaming Keyboard
Posted 9-Apr-2024 19:01

Logitech Unveils Signature Slim Keyboard and Combo
Posted 9-Apr-2024 13:33

ExpressVPN Launches Aircove Go Portable Router With Built-in VPN
Posted 26-Mar-2024 21:25

Shure MoveMic Review
Posted 25-Mar-2024 12:47

reMarkable 2 Launches at JB Hi-Fi New Zealand
Posted 20-Mar-2024 08:36

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Posted 19-Mar-2024 11:37

Google Nest Wifi Pro Review
Posted 16-Mar-2024 11:28

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:41

Cricut EasyPress Mini Zen Blue launches at Spotlight New Zealand
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:32

Logitech Introduces MX Brio Webcam
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:24

HP Unveils Broadest Consumer Portfolio of AI-Enhanced Laptops
Posted 3-Mar-2024 18:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 