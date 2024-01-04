As of around an hour ago. Apparently it is being monitored. Router etc. rebooted, to no avail.
Anybody else noticed this?
They're pretty good at updating their status page ;) - https://status.quic.nz/issues/65961a7af02f4667e81815c1 (I do note that is what you're meaning).
I'll ping somebody regarding your connection. Standby.
Yup, mine dropped.
HBC, AKL.
If anyone is still down log a fault in the Quic portal.
@Gurezaemon They found your connection but no traffic from you. Something is iffy on your end. Router + ONT restart may be required. If you still have problems then log a fault.
Thanks for hitting them up. No traffic might have been me giving up and getting away from the situation for a while for the sake of my blood pressure.
Two router restarts and another ONU restart, and it seems to have resolved itself.
SomeoneSomewhere: It went down for me about an hour ago, came back maybe fifteen minutes later.
Yeah mine was the same.. appeared to be no traffic past the BNG
