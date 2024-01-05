https://status.quic.nz/issues/65973a3bf4e01e2b2afac555

During this window, per advice from our hardware vendor, we will be upgrading part of our core switching infrastructure in order to resolve a software bug which hinders traffic flows. We will also be making routing changes between our current and new network in preparation for our updated new network rollout strategy to start in upcoming maintenance windows. While we will endeavour to keep any interruption to a minimum, as we will be completing software updates on physical hardware, there will be disruptions to traffic flows, or traffic taking less preferred paths for periods of time while this maintenance is undertaken.

Maintenance - New network & BNG routing changes - 18/01 Maintenance PlannedJan 18, 2024 12:00 AM–5:00 AM NZDT

Following prior maintenance and successful completion of the preperation of routing changes for our new network, this maintenance window will have us perform changes to the network to bring our new network into service for specific customer routes. This will involve changes to public route advertisements for specific subnets and changes to internal routing and connectivity to specific BNGs, including those customers connected to:

bng1-akl1

bng1-chc2

bng1-quic

bng2-quic

bng3-quic

While this maintenance is taking place, customers homed on these BNGs can expect some connectivity interruptions and less preferable traffic paths while routing is moved across to the new network.