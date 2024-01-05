Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Quic announces network changes take #2
Lias

5401 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#311313 5-Jan-2024 13:30
https://status.quic.nz/issues/65973a3bf4e01e2b2afac555

 

https://status.quic.nz/issues/65973636f02f4667e966da69

 

 

Maintenance - Core Switching Upgrades & Routing Changes - 12/01 Maintenance PlannedJan 12, 2024 12:00 AM–5:00 AM NZDT

 

During this window, per advice from our hardware vendor, we will be upgrading part of our core switching infrastructure in order to resolve a software bug which hinders traffic flows.
We will also be making routing changes between our current and new network in preparation for our updated new network rollout strategy to start in upcoming maintenance windows.
While we will endeavour to keep any interruption to a minimum, as we will be completing software updates on physical hardware, there will be disruptions to traffic flows, or traffic taking less preferred paths for periods of time while this maintenance is undertaken.

 

 

 

Maintenance - New network & BNG routing changes - 18/01 Maintenance PlannedJan 18, 2024 12:00 AM–5:00 AM NZDT

 

Following prior maintenance and successful completion of the preperation of routing changes for our new network, this maintenance window will have us perform changes to the network to bring our new network into service for specific customer routes. This will involve changes to public route advertisements for specific subnets and changes to internal routing and connectivity to specific BNGs, including those customers connected to:

 

  • bng1-akl1
  • bng1-chc2
  • bng1-quic
  • bng2-quic
  • bng3-quic

While this maintenance is taking place, customers homed on these BNGs can expect some connectivity interruptions and less preferable traffic paths while routing is moved across to the new network.

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
mentalinc
2915 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3178035 5-Jan-2024 14:07
Hopefully breaking it up into two upgrades will increase the chance of success.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
michaelmurfy
meow
12651 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3178036 5-Jan-2024 14:14
Basically what they’re doing in a nutshell is separating Quic and their “Vetta” networks into 2 for a little bit to take load off their legacy network and move things into smaller chunks.

 

They’re moving all Quic customers across to the new, independent network first. This has seperate upstreams and all. A smart (however more costly) way of doing it to reduce risk.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

aj6828
84 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3178050 5-Jan-2024 15:04
Nice Can't wait to get DHCP :)




for anyone keen on joining quic here is a coupon

 

free setup ($29 value) by using the promo code at checkout: R195231ED17X1

 

 



CYaBro
4195 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3178051 5-Jan-2024 15:10
I'm away for both those dates, be interesting to see what things are like on my return. :)

michaelmurfy
meow
12651 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3179509 9-Jan-2024 23:38
aj6828: Nice Can't wait to get DHCP :)

 

Just a bit of a tease with IPoE / DHCP - in the last couple of days they've rewritten their implementation again to provide IPv6 improvements such as IA_NA. This means, for the first time my Fortigate finally has IPv6 on its WAN interface (and not just provided to my networks via prefix delegation). Should help simplify IPv6 adoption for a whole lot of people. @Josh22




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

mentalinc
2915 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180734 11-Jan-2024 21:54
Good luck for the work tonight!




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

bartong
33 posts

Geek


  #3180809 12-Jan-2024 09:25
Part 1 successfully completed, so off to a good start.  Anyone experiencing issues since?  My connection seems stable.

 

About 4 hours ago
Maintenance has been successfully completed. Minor changes will continue to be made to perfect traffic paths within the new network prior to next weeks maintenance.
If you are experiencing connectivity issues, please turn off your router for 5 minutes and power back on before making contact with our team.



mentalinc
2915 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180810 12-Jan-2024 09:26
Appears so which is good news!

 

Looked a bit like this for me overnight:

 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

michaelmurfy
meow
12651 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3180811 12-Jan-2024 09:32
What you all have to look forward to next week: https://smokeping.interwebz.nz/smokeping/?target=InternetHosts.LinodeAUV4 (Beta Network to Australia). I'm not fully on the new network, just dipping my toes into some of it via the beta.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

evilonenz
/dev/urandom
263 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3180812 12-Jan-2024 09:37
Yep, the changes look damn good so far, next weeks can't come fast enough. https://smokeping.omg.geek.nz/smokeping/?target=AmazonAWS.AP.ap-au-sydney. Same as @michaelmurfy here, not fully on the new network, just dipping toes via beta. Roll on next week!




Quic "Sprinter" - Ref (Free setup): R536299EPGOCN

 

Smokeping

3l3m3nt
27 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3182204 15-Jan-2024 13:23
I've been lucky enough to be put onto the new network this morning (around 10:30am) ahead of go-live, and the results are insane.

 

Packet loss is virtually non-existent now. International is a sea of green in smokeping.. https://smokeping.dalleyfamily.net/smokeping/

 

Disclaimer: IPv4 is on new network, IPv6 is still on the old network.

 

 

 

 

bartong
33 posts

Geek


  #3183140 17-Jan-2024 14:56
Question for those of you beta testing the new network - do you notice any other tangible benefits beyond the improved packet loss?  For example is national/international latency lower?

 

Got two boys in house constantly complaining about lagging out in PS4/Xbox games - particularly Rocket League and Fortnite lol.

michaelmurfy
meow
12651 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3183141 17-Jan-2024 14:58
@bartong It'll help substantially with that but also ensure they're using their consoles on Ethernet too as the PS4 especially has really bad WiFi. Just note though there is only so much latency that you can possibly shave off on a network before it becomes a physics problem with how fast the speed of light is.

 

Also just a reminder all 2nd round of changes is overnight tonight.

 

Also just a reminder all 2nd round of changes is overnight tonight.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

bartong
33 posts

Geek


  #3183151 17-Jan-2024 16:00
michaelmurfy:

 

@bartong It'll help substantially with that but also ensure they're using their consoles on Ethernet too as the PS4 especially has really bad WiFi. Just note though there is only so much latency that you can possibly shave off on a network before it becomes a physics problem with how fast the speed of light is.

 

 

They are on wifi, but distance to the ceiling mounted AP is only 3 metres from the xbox and 2 metres from the PS4 with each only passing through a single internal wall, so both consoles consistently get signal of -65dBm or better (reports 4 out of 5 bars signal strength on both AP and client side).  It's not possible to do a cable run for the xbox but I do intend to replace an old phone jack with ethernet right next to where the PS4 lives, will use the cat3 cable to pull through a cat6.

 

I do feel that something has been going on though with latency.  Assume both FN and RL run servers in Oz, and they report their online friends in other NZ locations (Auckland, Christchurch and even Methven) tend to get reported pings of around 15-20 while they suffer 40-60 and sometimes get ping spikes up into the thousands, which obviously kills the online gaming experience.  Even ignoring the ping spikes there is no way wifi is responsible for a 20+ millisecond latency difference.  Pings to the router over wifi return 5ms average results.

 

 

Also just a reminder all 2nd round of changes is overnight tonight.

 

 

Yeah excitedly holding my breath.  Hopefully all done and dusted before I log on for work in the morning... haha!

Ironsfan
13 posts

Geek


  #3183200 17-Jan-2024 18:34
So much better , well done Quic. Download is 800-900 and upload 350-400 and latency 16-18ms at most. No more ping spikes. 

