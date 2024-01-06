squareeyes123:

Detruire: xpd: "Out of stock" will just be the default thing for whatever "store" package they're running in the backend. It's WHMCS, which is typically used for web hosting where "out of stock" makes a little more sense.

As others have already said the current network is pretty smashed and they need to urgently reduce load so I am pretty sure this is a fully intentional stop sell for now. The messaging should be a bit clearer. I do recall somebody talking about it before.

You'll want to hold tight for now anyway until the network maintenance is completed as that'll mean you'll get IPoE (hopefully) along with a much better network. I'm not going to lie, the current production network they've got can be pretty bad right now due to the blessing/curse of a smaller provider of too many customers in a short time and this may be worse than what you've currently got. I'm sure they're really looking forward to the day their old core network is ripped out of production.

Later on this month once their maintenance is completed (and hopefully successful) all Quic customers should see vastly improved reliability and speed and zero packet loss just from what I've seen. I'm sure they'll be happy to welcome customers onto Hyperfibre once the dust settles and even perhaps offer 4Gbit also.