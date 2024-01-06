Looking at leaving Zeronet, who have been terrible for me.
When I put in my address the website says "Out of stock", which is a strange terminology to use. Hyperfibre is, and has been available at my house for years.
I tried contacting them but their help section is all unrelated articles and no option to actually get help.
Assume related to their network issues at the moment, probably not wanting to onboard more hyper customers.
Maybe try again around 20th after the upgrades are complete (fingers crossed)
I confirm that selecting a Hyperfibre plan also gives an "out of stock" message for me in Whakatane. The other plan types seem to work.
That's a shame. Things must be bad to be turning away customers. Might have to look elsewhere as things are hopeless for me currently, and I need a static IP.
Behodar: ... The other plan types seem to work.
squareeyes123: That's a shame. Things must be bad to be turning away customers. ...
Not quite accurate. As stated, other plans are available.
squareeyes123: Looking at leaving Zeronet, who have been terrible for me. ...
Can I ask how they have been terrible?
I've temporarily been on a backup internet connection but being in the beta program it sounds like everything is getting ready to go for the two maintenance windows coming up!
Hyperfibre on PPPoE has always been a bit sucky unless you get lucky with hardware, so I presume they want to only sell it when IPoE is an option for all customers, meaning much better peformance.
"Out of stock" will just be the default thing for whatever "store" package they're running in the backend.
Submit a ticket and enquire about Hyper - https://sp.quic.nz/
It's WHMCS, which is typically used for web hosting where "out of stock" makes a little more sense.
As others have already said the current network is pretty smashed and they need to urgently reduce load so I am pretty sure this is a fully intentional stop sell for now. The messaging should be a bit clearer. I do recall somebody talking about it before.
You'll want to hold tight for now anyway until the network maintenance is completed as that'll mean you'll get IPoE (hopefully) along with a much better network. I'm not going to lie, the current production network they've got can be pretty bad right now due to the blessing/curse of a smaller provider of too many customers in a short time and this may be worse than what you've currently got. I'm sure they're really looking forward to the day their old core network is ripped out of production.
Later on this month once their maintenance is completed (and hopefully successful) all Quic customers should see vastly improved reliability and speed and zero packet loss just from what I've seen. I'm sure they'll be happy to welcome customers onto Hyperfibre once the dust settles and even perhaps offer 4Gbit also.
Thanks for your patience team - orders for our Hyperfibre Rocket 2G plan are now back open as of today. 🙂
Just note we still only have PPPoE available, but expect IPoE to be available soon (we'll make a post here when ready too), which will greatly improve performance for Hyperfibre services.
Couple of questions...
Do you do dynamic (addressable) IP?
Are you a member of TDR?
How quickly can you provision a connection if I already have to Nokia ONT?
I'm in a bit of a hurry Zeronet - My Experience (TLDR, Nightmare. Run far, far, away)
Hey there!
We do dynamic public IPs as standard, and you can purchase static addressing at time or order, or anytime in the future, either one-off or monthly. We do not use Carrier-NAT.
Quic is not currently a member of the TDRS, however worth noting we do not have any contract terms associated with any plans or services.
If you already have a Hyperfibre ONT, we can move you across generally same-day (within business hours)
Just to reiterate, IPoE/DHCP authentication is not currently in production, but coming very soon. With PPPoE on Hyperfibre, we recommend a very grunty router and MTU running at 1500 bytes for best performance. Any performance issues due to PPPoE overhead should be a thing of the past very soon once IPoE is released.
OK I have taken the plunge :)
I'll DM you the order number in case you can push it through given the above.
Even with good hardware, as per the Speedtest to 2Degrees Auckland over the last two days upload varies between 0.4Gbps and 2Gpbps. Download is reasonable consistent at 2Gpbs.
Am running once an hour as I wanted to see the history over a few days, will move to once every two hours shortly Am running Chorus Fibre lab on the opposite 1/2 hour and it is even worse.
Router is Mikrotik CCR2116-12G-4S+. PPPOE only uses one core down that hits about 55% on download when at 2gbps. On upload no core goes above 15%. MTU for the WAN interface is set to 1520 and testing using a linux server I have never see above 5% on any core while running Speedtest.