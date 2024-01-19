I'm not an expert on all the terminology like most of you guys on here are, but please bear with me.

After the network upgrade yesterday morning I noticed that the ips that are part of my subnet (/31) were down/no connection. My normal static ip is fine.

I rebooted the router, and they came back straight away, all good. Obviously just something weird to do with the network upgrade.

Fast forward to today (about 1-2 hours ago), they are down again. Hmm, nothing on the quic status page, so I restarted the router again, but they are still down.

I did a tracert on them and my static ip (from work) and it looks like they are stopping at as9500 or as64073.akl.ix.nz, whatever that is.

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms 192.168.1.1

2 3 ms 2 ms 2 ms 203-109-233-1.dsl.dyn.ihug.co.nz [203.109.233.1]

3 4 ms 4 ms 4 ms as9500.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.64]

4 4 ms 4 ms 4 ms as64073.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.132]

5 4 ms 4 ms 3 ms bng3.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.121]

6 7 ms 7 ms 8 ms 103-xxx-xxx-xxx.rdns.quic.net.nz [103.xxx.xxx.xxx]

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms 192.168.1.1

2 34 ms 2 ms 2 ms 203-109-233-1.dsl.dyn.ihug.co.nz [203.109.233.1]

3 4 ms 4 ms 4 ms as9500.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.64]

4 * * * Request timed out.

5 * * * Request timed out.

Any ideas?

Also, how do you lodge a ticket with Quic for this sort of thing? They obviously try to keep it hidden, the only option I can find on the website is to lodge a network fault which seems like it would go to the fibre company rather than Quic.