cods4

#311480 19-Jan-2024 14:57
I'm not an expert on all the terminology like most of you guys on here are, but please bear with me.

 

After the network upgrade yesterday morning I noticed that the ips that are part of my subnet (/31) were down/no connection. My normal static ip is fine.

 

I rebooted the router, and they came back straight away, all good. Obviously just something weird to do with the network upgrade.

 

 

 

Fast forward to today (about 1-2 hours ago), they are down again. Hmm, nothing on the quic status page, so I restarted the router again, but they are still down.

 

I did a tracert on them and my static ip (from work) and it looks like they are stopping at as9500 or as64073.akl.ix.nz, whatever that is.

 

 

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  192.168.1.1
  2     3 ms     2 ms     2 ms  203-109-233-1.dsl.dyn.ihug.co.nz [203.109.233.1]
  3     4 ms     4 ms     4 ms  as9500.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.64]
  4     4 ms     4 ms     4 ms  as64073.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.132]
  5     4 ms     4 ms     3 ms  bng3.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.121]
  6     7 ms     7 ms     8 ms  103-xxx-xxx-xxx.rdns.quic.net.nz [103.xxx.xxx.xxx]

 

 

 

 

 

 1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  192.168.1.1
  2    34 ms     2 ms     2 ms  203-109-233-1.dsl.dyn.ihug.co.nz [203.109.233.1]
  3     4 ms     4 ms     4 ms  as9500.akl.ix.nz [43.243.21.64]
  4     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  5     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

 

 

 

 

Any ideas?

 

 

 

Also, how do you lodge a ticket with Quic for this sort of thing? They obviously try to keep it hidden, the only option I can find on the website is to lodge a network fault which seems like it would go to the fibre company rather than Quic.

aj6828
  #3183989 19-Jan-2024 15:08
I think they are still doing some twicks also on the 20th they are replacing a switch that might help..


Urgent Maintenance - Core switch link replacement - 20/01
Affected Services: DSL Internet, UFB Internet, IP Transit, and akl2 PoP (DataVault Grafton)
Maintenance Period: Jan 20, 2024 12:00 AM–3:00 AM NZDT

 
 
 
 

cods4

  #3184105 19-Jan-2024 16:18
Sorted now!

 

 

 

I ended up just emailing their billing address and got a response.

 

They found the issue and had to roll me back to a different network device (the old network I guess)

 

Now I am on ae1-na1akl2.vetta.net rather than bng3.quic.net.nz by the look of it.

 

 

 

 

