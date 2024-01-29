New Customer - 900/400 Plan
Speedtests for comparisons. old plan vs new plan
Notely the latency and speeds.
I know there will be growing pains etc but will this be improved and whats your thoughts/opinions.
Some of the difference will be the difference between on and off network speedtest server. Both of the One tests are to a server within their network, so that should always show a lower latency and higher throughput as it isn't dependent on external network's peering/link capacity etc. The peering links from Quic to One/Sky come in to play.
Try a couple of other tests to Chorus Fibre Lab / 2degrees and see what you get.
Also, what router are you using? The low upload can be the router struggling with PPPoE which you wouldn't have had with One.
Pretty good with me:
The dips in my case were network activity and not caused by Quic. There is still ongoing work with their new network ongoing as per the post here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=311505
Here is mine for the last week...
Note the dip to zero was my doing, not Quic (ONT was unplugged)
@SavageNZL Actually something I noticed is you're testing to Wellington and Christchurch. Just a few things to note:
- Christchurch currently doesn't have a route reflector or peering in place on their new network. This is coming in their next maintenance according to Quic. See here: https://status.quic.nz/issues/65b03790a8772408ca08fc9f
- Wellington doesn't currently have a PoP but this is also coming (I've been begging them) meaning traffic goes up to Auckland and back down again.
If you wanted to test your speed one of the best servers to test to is Chorus Fibre Lab (Auckland). IPoE (DHCP) is also coming very soon which will improve speeds for you if you choose to use it when it is released.
@SavageNZL are you actually noticing the reduced speed in your day to day? or only when looking at your speedtest graph?
yes you're paying for "900/400" but you are testing suboptimally, and also their network appears to be in an expansion phase so from all i have seen you cant expect it to be perfect till thats finished.
RunningMan:
Try a different router. pfSense not always that great with PPPoE on higher througput connections. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=299332&page_no=21#3080733
SavageNZL:
using a thinclient with pfsns uses about 30% cpu usage at during speedtest. i set up speedtest trackcer on a docket as well so will get some data over the next few weeks.
also dont test more frequently than hourly