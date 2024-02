Hi All,

I'm on Dynamic pppoe and trying to give this a go with no luck.

I'm currently trying a Watchguard router but have also tried with a Fortigate 40F on 7.4.

Under the WAN interface on the Fortigate, i've enabled ipv6, DHCP and selected "Prefix Delegation" added an id of 1 with ::/48

and nothing. ipv6 just spins saying "Connecting"

I've tried all available settings on the watchguard with no result.

is ipv6 even enabled on dynamic IP's?