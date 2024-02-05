No need to put their /31 anywhere as it is just routed to you.

So essentially, SRC-NAT is from the inside of your network out. The rule can consist of an IP address on your network, VLAN, range of IP's etc. But this essentially means your device will go out of that IP to the internet. Handy for Guest Networks as a single example. The third screenshot shows that working. You should always have a "default frame masquerade rule" at the bottom where anything unspecified routes out from your standard IP.

DST-NAT is essentially a port forward in. Under the general tab dst address is the IP address on your /31 you're wanting to use then you specify ports etc - action is dst-nat to your internal IP and port. You still treat your standard IP as per normal.

You can also do 1:1 NAT too if you just wanted to forward an entire public IP to an internal device. Remember though, there is no firewall if you do this: