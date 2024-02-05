Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsQuicIPv4 Subnet - /31 (2 IPs) setup help
aj6828

54 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#311666 5-Feb-2024 14:59
Send private message quote this post

Hey fellow Quic members 

 

so here it goes i purchased a IPv4 Subnet - /31 (2 IPs) on my current plan 

 

would anyone know how to configure this on OpenWrt or Mikrotik 

 

this is so confusing to me 

 

 

 

Thanks in advance..

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
meow
12369 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3191156 5-Feb-2024 15:24
Send private message quote this post

Easy ;) you just use SRC-NAT and DST-NAT rules under the Firewall NAT configuration. Basically the subnet won't get assigned, but will be automatically routed. You can from there have traffic go out one of the IP addresses, or forward in to one of the IP addresses. You use a combo of Filter Rules along with NAT.

 

These are some of my old screenshots. I don't have a Mikrotik anymore, but here are examples of my old configuration when I was running a Mikrotik:

 

 

 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
aj6828

54 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3191331 5-Feb-2024 22:45
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

Easy ;) you just use SRC-NAT and DST-NAT rules under the Firewall NAT configuration. Basically the subnet won't get assigned, but will be automatically routed. You can from there have traffic go out one of the IP addresses, or forward in to one of the IP addresses. You use a combo of Filter Rules along with NAT.

 

Thanks so much for the post its still confusing to me tried tinkering around for few hours but failed.. 

 

where do i put the 31 subnet they gave me ?

 

thanks mate really appreciate the help

michaelmurfy
meow
12369 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3191334 5-Feb-2024 23:02
Send private message quote this post

No need to put their /31 anywhere as it is just routed to you.

 

So essentially, SRC-NAT is from the inside of your network out. The rule can consist of an IP address on your network, VLAN, range of IP's etc. But this essentially means your device will go out of that IP to the internet. Handy for Guest Networks as a single example. The third screenshot shows that working. You should always have a "default frame masquerade rule" at the bottom where anything unspecified routes out from your standard IP.

 

DST-NAT is essentially a port forward in. Under the general tab dst address is the IP address on your /31 you're wanting to use then you specify ports etc - action is dst-nat to your internal IP and port. You still treat your standard IP as per normal.

 

You can also do 1:1 NAT too if you just wanted to forward an entire public IP to an internal device. Remember though, there is no firewall if you do this:

 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 