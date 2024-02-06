Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
jamesrt

1417 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#311676 6-Feb-2024 21:29
After being away for a few days, we've come home to discover that our smart TV now won't load Disney+; it gives a code 73 error [which indicates Disney+ thinks I'm in a geographic location that's not allowed service, apparently].

This was also happening on my phone until I switched off the WiFi and went onto mobile data; then it was ok. It's still ok back on the WiFi; but assume there may be some cached location going on.

Can't cast from phone to Chromecast in the house either; the Disney+ app loads but then gives a 'load_error' message.

Anyone else seeing this? Wondering if it's a IP Geolocation issue, given I saw the same issue on phone; but not on mobile data.

aj6828
56 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3191566 6-Feb-2024 21:48
Open a ticket with your ip they recently purchased some ip blocks may be it's not yet geolocated .. also check what shows up on ip info on Google..

