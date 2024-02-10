For an ISP that peers everywhere I'd have thought downloading from NZ mirrors would be relatively quick, however I noticed when updating a few linux distributions dotted about that it feels slower than Spark

E.g. from a server connected at 10gbit (on the 900/500 plan)

From ucmirror.canterbury.ac.nz it's slow at around 240KB/s - I can't recall if they rate limit downloads, so might be an outlier

From mirror.fsmg.org.nz it bounces between 5-2MB/s

From some random Australian one its ~30MB/s

Examples:

https://mirror.fsmg.org.nz/debian-cd/12.4.0/amd64/iso-bd/debian-edu-12.4.0-amd64-BD-1.iso

https://ucmirror.canterbury.ac.nz/linux/ubuntu-releases/23.10.1/ubuntu-23.10.1-desktop-amd64.iso

I didn't think to do before/after tests but I don't recall Spark being this slow to those mirrors, but somewhat amusing it's faster from Australia.

Had a friend download the above on his Spark connection, and its ~35MB/s from fsmg and ~16MB/s from ucmirror

Thoughts/explanations?