Slow linux mirrors
dfnt

1455 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#311726 10-Feb-2024 10:23
For an ISP that peers everywhere I'd have thought downloading from NZ mirrors would be relatively quick, however I noticed when updating a few linux distributions dotted about that it feels slower than Spark

 

E.g. from a server connected at 10gbit (on the 900/500 plan)

 

From ucmirror.canterbury.ac.nz it's slow at around 240KB/s - I can't recall if they rate limit downloads, so might be an outlier

 

From mirror.fsmg.org.nz it bounces between 5-2MB/s

 

From some random Australian one its ~30MB/s

 

 

Examples:

 

https://mirror.fsmg.org.nz/debian-cd/12.4.0/amd64/iso-bd/debian-edu-12.4.0-amd64-BD-1.iso

 

https://ucmirror.canterbury.ac.nz/linux/ubuntu-releases/23.10.1/ubuntu-23.10.1-desktop-amd64.iso

 

I didn't think to do before/after tests but I don't recall Spark being this slow to those mirrors, but somewhat amusing it's faster from Australia.

 

Had a friend download the above on his Spark connection, and its ~35MB/s from fsmg and ~16MB/s from ucmirror

 

Thoughts/explanations?

Jase2985
12504 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3193138 10-Feb-2024 10:46
Getting 75MB/s from the FSMG.org one and only about 6MB/s on the UC one.

 

Voyager Gigabit plan.

 
 
 
 

michaelmurfy
meow
12394 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3193147 10-Feb-2024 11:06
https://repo1.vetta.net.nz/ Is available too. They’re expanding the mirrors also. 

 

Edit - I get 40MB/s from fsmg personally. 




dfnt

1455 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3193367 10-Feb-2024 19:31
Can only get 60MB/s from that vetta mirror



ratsun81
463 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3193368 10-Feb-2024 19:58
dfnt: Can only get 60MB/s from that vetta mirror

 

There really is no problem with this speed, 

 

Are you really expecting max line speed to your broadband connection from a local non torrent peer? If so you really need to adjust your expectations. 

 

There is no reason any provider should provide max speed hosting linux mirrors, and in fact its better to not do so so that the general population can actually download at a reasonable speed without impacting others. 

kyhwana2
2558 posts

Uber Geek


  #3193369 10-Feb-2024 20:00
Hmm, check https://weathermap.reannz.co.nz/node.php?src=and02&int=xe_0_2_6&cf=MAX&display=abs and https://weathermap.reannz.co.nz/node.php?src=and14&int=xe_0_1_0&cf=MAX&display=abs for FSMG bandwidth logs

 

 

dfnt

1455 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3193374 10-Feb-2024 20:18
kyhwana2:

 

Hmm, check https://weathermap.reannz.co.nz/node.php?src=and02&int=xe_0_2_6&cf=MAX&display=abs and https://weathermap.reannz.co.nz/node.php?src=and14&int=xe_0_1_0&cf=MAX&display=abs for FSMG bandwidth logs

 

 

 

 

Forgot about that site, thanks

 

ratsun81:

 

If so you really need to adjust your expectations. 

 

 

These are merely observations of things being (on average) slower than what they were on Spark.

 

Feel free to look the other way.

