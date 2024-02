You're on the same subnet range as these guys: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=311676&page_no=2#3193243

I've submitted a ticket to them, but I encourage more do with your IP address also. GeoIP is basically best effort with any ISP and it is highly dependent on the particular site. I'm on the same IP range also and have been for over 6 months now without too many issues and have been submitting GeoIP updates myself when I find sites that have incorrectly blocked me. For Reddit, fill in this form: https://support.reddithelp.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=21879292693140

Also, if you login you can use it fine after that: https://www.reddit.com/login/

So what I think has happened here is the IP range you, myself and others in that thread are on came from a virtual server provider historically so there are some sites that have these ranges blocked. This isn't actually a problem with Quic, it's a problem with how IP Geolocation works and the fact the history behind some IP addresses may cause trouble when moved to another provider / country.

