Just wanted to pop on and post a Thank you to the team at Quic for the smooth and easy setup and change over to Hyperfibre.

One small hiccup in the beginning with the Chorus tech turning up a week or two too early, but Quic sorted it, provided new install date, and went live this morning.

Pretty happy with the results, and I can now happily say my network is Quic....

On wifi7 over my phone:



and via the UDM Pro: