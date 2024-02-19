Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsQuicChorus hyperfibre install cut Quic speeds to a crawl?
Deftpunker

Wannabe Geek


#311844 19-Feb-2024 16:23
Greetings,

 

I was just upgraded to the Nokia XS-250WX-A to hopefully take advantage of the Rocket 2G plan on Quic. On the old box I was able to get around 500mbps down and 150mbps up now I have been unable to get above 250mbps down and some times it will fall down to 10mbps. I am using the same router Netgear RAX43 all of these speeds are hard wired in as well. I have factory reset the router multiple times and the Chorus box to no avail. Also I am unable to view the data for the "ONT to RGW Connectivity" 

 

Any advice would be greatly appreciated.

mentalinc
Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3197599 19-Feb-2024 16:25
Raise a ticket in the quic portal.

 

What does the portal show you?

 

May have had the wrong profile provisioned?




michaelmurfy
meow
Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3197606 19-Feb-2024 16:53
The question though. What are you really hoping to achieve here?

 

The Netgear RAX43 only has Gigabit ports so you're not going to be able to get any extra speed. As you were getting 500Mbit before it appears you already had issues and to me it sounds like your router is really not suited or something is going wrong here.




Johnk
Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3197607 19-Feb-2024 16:57
Doesn't that router only have 1Gb ports? 

 

 

 

I have had Quic hyperfibre for a week now, safe to say its running a treat. 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Deftpunker

Wannabe Geek


  #3197610 19-Feb-2024 17:25
I appreciate the reply's  I will update my router and see if things change. 

