Deftpunker

Greetings,

I was just upgraded to the Nokia XS-250WX-A to hopefully take advantage of the Rocket 2G plan on Quic. On the old box I was able to get around 500mbps down and 150mbps up now I have been unable to get above 250mbps down and some times it will fall down to 10mbps. I am using the same router Netgear RAX43 all of these speeds are hard wired in as well. I have factory reset the router multiple times and the Chorus box to no avail. Also I am unable to view the data for the "ONT to RGW Connectivity"

Any advice would be greatly appreciated.