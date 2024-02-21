Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
DHCP auth change?
#311863 21-Feb-2024 18:36
I happen to see the dhcp auth button in Quic portal. But it is not working yet? I tried to change the auth of my router to DHCP with/without VLAN. No ip was assigned.


  #3198479 21-Feb-2024 18:41
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=311798&page_no=3#3198438 

 
 
 
 

  #3198480 21-Feb-2024 18:43
It's not ready yet I mean dhcp.. the reason they have added that option is pppoe to dhcp change takes 2mins dhcp to pppoe takes 30 and .. some routers will forcefully try and connect both and ip conflict so in order to stop it they added the lock feature.... dhcp is not far away.. pppoe only for now




  #3198660 22-Feb-2024 10:50
IPoE is now official. See this thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=311869 




