I happen to see the dhcp auth button in Quic portal. But it is not working yet? I tried to change the auth of my router to DHCP with/without VLAN. No ip was assigned.
IPoE is now official. See this thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=311869
