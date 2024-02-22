It’s finally here! 🎉

In what has without a doubt been the most highly requested feature since our inception, DHCP authentication is now available!

This has been a significant undertaking and has resulted in a complete overhaul of our circuit authentication systems. The eagle eyed of you may have already picked up changes in how your service looks in your account recently as a result of these changes. (pro-tip: you can now get a full JSON output of your session & historic sessions!)

Without further ado, onto how DHCP authentication works, which we’ve made it pretty simple.

From today, all customers can now bring their connections online with either PPPoE or DHCP/IPoE. This is especially good news for those customers on our Rocket 2G Hyperfibre plan, which DHCP authentication now gives the best performance across a broad range of routers.

Router configuration

DHCP setup

DHCP client on your interface/VLAN (depending on your service configuration)

IPv6 setup: /56 prefix is delivered to you by DHCPv6-PD on your interface/VLAN directly

PPPoE setup (no change)

PPPoE client on your interface/VLAN (depending on your service configuration)

Username: quic@quic.nz

Password: quic

IPv6 setup: /56 prefix is delivered to you by DHCPv6-PD over the PPPoE interface

Refer to our setup guide for further information on configuring your connection.

A few things to note

Please don’t run a PPPoE and DHCP dialer from your router simultaneously. We will end up either blocking requests for one authentication type, or alternatively your circuit could bounce between PPPoE and DHCP, causing an unstable experience for your connection. To confirm if this is occurring to you, the below message would be displayed in your account portal:



If your router doesn’t allow you to disable one dialer, you can disable DHCP Authentication on your service from within the Quic portal, to force your connection to stay on PPPoE.







If your router doesn’t allow you to disable one dialer, you can disable DHCP Authentication on your service from within the Quic portal, to force your connection to stay on PPPoE. When changing from PPPoE to DHCP, stop your PPPoE dialer and DHCPv6 client, and start your DHCP client. There may be up to a 5 minute outage while our systems clean up your PPPoE session and allow your DHCP client to authenticate.





When changing from DHCP to PPPoE, stop your DHCP client and DHCPv6 client, and start your PPPoE dialer. There may be up to a 30 minute outage while your DHCP lease expires and our systems clean up your DHCP session, and allow your PPPoE dialer to authenticate.

Mikrotik: Please disable "Detect Internet" as per this post: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=311798&page_no=2#3196990

Asus: Please disable "Enable VPN + DHCP Connection" as per the bottom of our support page: https://www.quic.nz/support/

Special thanks to our team of beta testers who have worked hard with us over the last few months, testing functionality and making changes to ensure we’re providing the best service we can.

Take it for a spin and let us know what you think! 😎

News post: https://www.quic.nz/dhcp-ipoe-authentication-is-here/