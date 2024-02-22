Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
DHCP/IPoE Authentication is here!
quic

233 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband
Lifetime subscriber

#311869 22-Feb-2024 10:16
Send private message

It’s finally here! 🎉

 

In what has without a doubt been the most highly requested feature since our inception, DHCP authentication is now available!

 

This has been a significant undertaking and has resulted in a complete overhaul of our circuit authentication systems. The eagle eyed of you may have already picked up changes in how your service looks in your account recently as a result of these changes. (pro-tip: you can now get a full JSON output of your session & historic sessions!)

 

Without further ado, onto how DHCP authentication works, which we’ve made it pretty simple.

 

From today, all customers can now bring their connections online with either PPPoE or DHCP/IPoE. This is especially good news for those customers on our Rocket 2G Hyperfibre plan, which DHCP authentication now gives the best performance across a broad range of routers.

 

Router configuration

 

DHCP setup
DHCP client on your interface/VLAN (depending on your service configuration)
IPv6 setup: /56 prefix is delivered to you by DHCPv6-PD on your interface/VLAN directly

 

PPPoE setup (no change)
PPPoE client on your interface/VLAN (depending on your service configuration)
Username: quic@quic.nz
Password: quic
IPv6 setup: /56 prefix is delivered to you by DHCPv6-PD over the PPPoE interface

 

Refer to our setup guide for further information on configuring your connection.

 

A few things to note

 

  • Please don’t run a PPPoE and DHCP dialer from your router simultaneously. We will end up either blocking requests for one authentication type, or alternatively your circuit could bounce between PPPoE and DHCP, causing an unstable experience for your connection. To confirm if this is occurring to you, the below message would be displayed in your account portal:

    If your router doesn’t allow you to disable one dialer, you can disable DHCP Authentication on your service from within the Quic portal, to force your connection to stay on PPPoE.


  • When changing from PPPoE to DHCP, stop your PPPoE dialer and DHCPv6 client, and start your DHCP client. There may be up to a 5 minute outage while our systems clean up your PPPoE session and allow your DHCP client to authenticate.

  • When changing from DHCP to PPPoE, stop your DHCP client and DHCPv6 client, and start your PPPoE dialer. There may be up to a 30 minute outage while your DHCP lease expires and our systems clean up your DHCP session, and allow your PPPoE dialer to authenticate.

Mikrotik: Please disable "Detect Internet" as per this post: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=311798&page_no=2#3196990 
Asus: Please disable "Enable VPN + DHCP Connection" as per the bottom of our support page: https://www.quic.nz/support/ 

 

Special thanks to our team of beta testers who have worked hard with us over the last few months, testing functionality and making changes to ensure we’re providing the best service we can.

 

Take it for a spin and let us know what you think! 😎

 

News post: https://www.quic.nz/dhcp-ipoe-authentication-is-here/ 




Quic Broadband
quic.nz - The telco who puts you in charge!

 

 

 

 

ssamjh
340 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3198648 22-Feb-2024 10:18
Send private message

Great work team! Proud to have helped make such a great product.




Delorean
646 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3198654 22-Feb-2024 10:38
Send private message

This is great news.

 

@quic In regards to VLAN - is there any benefit of ordering VLAN 10 or leaving it untagged? - meaning better performance, security?




michaelmurfy
meow
13209 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3198658 22-Feb-2024 10:48
Send private message

Boom! Well done guys! Glad this is finally out of Beta!

 

@Delorean I don't use a VLAN myself (never have on Quic) and IMHO there is no difference. It is not interchangeable however so if you opted for VLAN 10 then going forward you need to use VLAN 10.




CYaBro
4550 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3198665 22-Feb-2024 10:59
Send private message

Nice!

 

Now next job is to get us South Islanders our upload speed back. :)
Download speed is great, getting around 900Mbps but upload still appears to be limited to around 200Mbps or less.

 

And latency still around 27ms when it used to be around 12ms.

 

 




mentalinc
3177 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3198667 22-Feb-2024 11:00
Send private message

Awesome news!

 

Well done team it's been an ultra marathon but you got there!




quic

233 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband
Lifetime subscriber

  #3198668 22-Feb-2024 11:01
Send private message

CYaBro:

 

Nice!

 

Now next job is to get us South Islanders our upload speed back. :)
Download speed is great, getting around 900Mbps but upload still appears to be limited to around 200Mbps or less.

 

And latency still around 27ms when it used to be around 12ms.

 

 

Can you please fire us a DM with your account information and further information on this, including latency to what exactly so we can investigate? This shouldn't be the case.

 

Delorean:

 

This is great news.

 

@quic In regards to VLAN - is there any benefit of ordering VLAN 10 or leaving it untagged? - meaning better performance, security?

 

 

No performance or security benefit whether untagged or tagged.




Quic Broadband
quic.nz - The telco who puts you in charge!

 

 

 

 

aj6828
136 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3198670 22-Feb-2024 11:09
Send private message

Will you be doing 4gig hyperfiber plans as well?




CYaBro
4550 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3198673 22-Feb-2024 11:21
Send private message

quic:

 

CYaBro:

 

Nice!

 

Now next job is to get us South Islanders our upload speed back. :)
Download speed is great, getting around 900Mbps but upload still appears to be limited to around 200Mbps or less.

 

And latency still around 27ms when it used to be around 12ms.

 

 

Can you please fire us a DM with your account information and further information on this, including latency to what exactly so we can investigate? This shouldn't be the case.

 

 

Done!




timwelch
93 posts

Master Geek


  #3198688 22-Feb-2024 11:24
Send private message

@quic I immediately went to change my plan back to Rocket 2G - 2Gbps/2Gbps but now I don't get it as an option. How do I get this reprovisioned?

 

Cheers, Tim 

quic

233 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband
Lifetime subscriber

  #3198689 22-Feb-2024 11:29
Send private message

timwelch:

 

@quic I immediately went to change my plan back to Rocket 2G - 2Gbps/2Gbps but now I don't get it as an option. How do I get this reprovisioned?

 

Cheers, Tim 

 

 

Hey @timwelch, we don't allow straight automated upgrades to Hyperfibre as not all ONTs are compatible. If you already have a Hyperfibre ONT, DM us here and we can put an upgrade order through for you. :-)




Quic Broadband
quic.nz - The telco who puts you in charge!

 

 

 

 

Nismo214
8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3198692 22-Feb-2024 11:31
Send private message

No luck for me getting dhcp to work on my D-Link DIR-890L.
I was also never able to get ipv6 but that's probably unrelated.
DHCP has worked for me with other providers though

mentalinc
3177 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3198693 22-Feb-2024 11:34
Send private message

Changed over all working (ipv4 & Ipv6) , but getting still in pre-prod message

 

 

 




timwelch
93 posts

Master Geek


  #3198694 22-Feb-2024 11:35
Send private message

quic:

 

timwelch:

 

@quic I immediately went to change my plan back to Rocket 2G - 2Gbps/2Gbps but now I don't get it as an option. How do I get this reprovisioned?

 

Cheers, Tim 

 

 

Hey @timwelch, we don't allow straight automated upgrades to Hyperfibre as not all ONTs are compatible. If you already have a Hyperfibre ONT, DM us here and we can put an upgrade order through for you. :-)

 

 

DM'ed as I used to have Hyperfibre with you and the ONT is still in place. I only downgraded because I couldn't get the download speeds on my router with PPPoE (used to work fine with Orcon DHCP)

michaelmurfy
meow
13209 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3198695 22-Feb-2024 11:40
Send private message

@Nismo214: No luck for me getting dhcp to work on my D-Link DIR-890L.

 

It'll take upwards of 5mins to work. You may also need to reboot your router. I've done a few remote changes today with a few different routers and all have worked so far (except one, but I blame Ubiquiti). Also check the Quic portal.




CYaBro
4550 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3198696 22-Feb-2024 11:42
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

@Nismo214: No luck for me getting dhcp to work on my D-Link DIR-890L.

 

It'll take upwards of 5mins to work. You may also need to reboot your router. I've done a few remote changes today with a few different routers and all have worked so far (except one, but I blame Ubiquiti). Also check the Quic portal.

 

 

What Ubiquiti router was that?

 

I changed my parents USG to DHCP and now the site has gone offline. :(
Quic account shows a DHCP session is up however.

 

 




