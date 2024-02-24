Hi,
Looking for a bit of help on this; in my Quic connection diagnostics I'm seeing ONT Status Reduced. Connection speed is still working at about 800/500. Any idea what this means? Should I be concerned and do I need to log a fault?
Thanks.
Hey @rabba
The "reduced" state primarily means the light level seen by Chorus (or your LFC) is a little lower than expected.
If you're still experiencing good connectivity and speeds, this isn't really anything to be concerned about and certainly not worth lodging a fault for as there's no actual impact.
If you were experiencing dropouts and saw this for example, it could point to a potential cause and adds more weight for a fault.
Thanks for the "Quic" response!
I wonder if my issue is actually a bad fibre splice (details here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=311928) as I am less that 1KM from the Exchange.