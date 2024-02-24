Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsQuicONT Status Reduced
rabba

82 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#311895 24-Feb-2024 14:07
Send private message

Hi,

 

Looking for a bit of help on this; in my Quic connection diagnostics I'm seeing ONT Status Reduced.  Connection speed is still working at about 800/500.  Any idea what this means?  Should I be concerned and do I need to log a fault?

 

Thanks.

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
quic
233 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband
Lifetime subscriber

  #3199510 24-Feb-2024 14:17
Send private message

Hey @rabba

The "reduced" state primarily means the light level seen by Chorus (or your LFC) is a little lower than expected.

If you're still experiencing good connectivity and speeds, this isn't really anything to be concerned about and certainly not worth lodging a fault for as there's no actual impact.

If you were experiencing dropouts and saw this for example, it could point to a potential cause and adds more weight for a fault.





Quic Broadband
quic.nz - The telco who puts you in charge!

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
mentalinc
3182 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3199511 24-Feb-2024 14:20
Send private message

10 mins to answer!
Normally you'd still be working through the IVR options 😂




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

rabba

82 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3199522 24-Feb-2024 15:24
Send private message

quic:

 

Hey @rabba

The "reduced" state primarily means the light level seen by Chorus (or your LFC) is a little lower than expected.

If you're still experiencing good connectivity and speeds, this isn't really anything to be concerned about and certainly not worth lodging a fault for as there's no actual impact.

If you were experiencing dropouts and saw this for example, it could point to a potential cause and adds more weight for a fault.

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the "Quic" response!



CYaBro
4553 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3199541 24-Feb-2024 16:26
Send private message

We have the same with our ONT here.
No issues with speeds. (Well there is an upload issue at the moment but quic are looking at that)
Chorus tech said it will be because we’re about 20kms from the exchange.
Light levels were still within their spec when tested.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

chrisallen
17 posts

Geek


  #3200646 27-Feb-2024 22:49
Send private message

I wonder if my issue is actually a bad fibre splice (details here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=311928) as I am less that 1KM from the Exchange.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright