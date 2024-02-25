Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
mentalinc

3183 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#311901 25-Feb-2024 07:30
Doing an update to fly sim now and only getting 1.3 - 1.7Mbps or so (16GB of updates required.)

 

 

 




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

aj6828
136 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3199772 25-Feb-2024 10:56
May be microsoft servers are hammerd with downloads? Try installing cloud flaire warp some times it helps me with fast speeds by using the short routes..




michaelmurfy
meow
13211 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3199796 25-Feb-2024 11:12
I've found Flight Simulator updates are terrible at times (were on 2degrees also) but I did just find a potential issue with one of Quic's upstream routes last night that may be impacting this further. Not sure if there has been perhaps a fibre cut or somewhere.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

mentalinc

3183 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3199802 25-Feb-2024 12:12
Was hoping the more open peering would have helped solve, but agree was slow on 2degrees as well.

 

I use quic dns if that makes any difference




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

