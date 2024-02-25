I thought I would show the improvement in Hyperfibre when moving from PPPOE to DHCP. I have a CCR2116-12G-4S+ so my router is unlikely the issue. Using PPPOE the max individual core usage when running a Speedtest is about 40%. Using DHCP the max individual core usage when running a Speedtest is about 4%.

On PPPOE the best I ever recorded is below 2085 Mbps Down and 2067 Mbps Up.

On DHCP/IPOE the best I have recorded is 2094 Mbps Down and 2071 Mbps Up as seen below

The difference is likely that PPOE has a little extra overhead. To confirm on PPPOE I was using an MTU of 1520

The average speed is more interesting.

PPPOE

DHCP

PPPOE is more variable while DHCP seems a bit more consistent, with approximately 2050 Mbps Down during the test. I suspect the issue is DHCP has lower overhead on the Quic Broadband Network Gateways and so is more consistent.

Overall happier on DHCP, thanks Quic for the improvement. I hope it stays this way as the last 4-5 months have been trying. If Spark or One had performed as badly as Quic has I would have had no hesitation in moving. Like many here I stayed because I wanted Quic to succeed.