chrisallen:

This post is a bit of a timeline of my journey so far with HyperFibre and Quic, and what I should do on my side to improve the stability.

30th Jan

HyperFibre connected and switched over from DHCP (Slingshot) to PPPoE (Quic). The install was a bit odd with the tech taking my Type 100 ONT off the wall mount bracket in my network cabinet and then unwinding some of the fibre cable out of the bracket so the tail was long enough to plug into the new black ONT 110. There was no cover or extension cable (he came back later and proved a cover for bracket, but still the tiny fibre was all I have hanging out of the wall bracket and into the ONT.)





30th Jan to 12th Feb

It connected and worked well for a bit (getting ~1800 up/down to Chorus Fibre Lab), then I noticed PPPoE dropouts under load, that would require me to power cycle the ONT to fix things.





12th Feb to 14th Feb

I raised a ticket with QUIC who were super helpful and transparent, leading to it being something on my end and perhaps DHCP would help once available. I found this Ubiquiti forum thread https://www.reddit.com/r/Ubiquiti/comments/y8nd2a/internet_connection_drops_during_heavy_downloads/ that basically confirmed my issue.





15th Feb to 22nd Feb

I wrote a script to toggle my UDM-SE WAN port down/up if a ping to Cloudflare failed more than 10 times in a row. This seemed to "patch" my issue so far.





22nd Feb

I switched to DHCP, and things seemed to be more stable, but speed results were now ~1300 down / ~2020 up (Chorus Fibre Lab). I reached out to QUIC with this as well as a question about my ONT status being "reduced". and said that given I can see wirespeed upload, that it might be firewall rules. I still see internet disconnections, with the most recent outage being at 8:41pm on the 24th Feb, and then today at 7:14pm.





At this point I wanted to reach out to this community to see what I should be doing?

Is it possible my fibre or ONT is damaged/faulty? Should I log an issue with Chorus through the portal?

Are there known issues with UDM-SE and getting wirespeed hyperfibre with DHCP?

Does anyone else see odd disconnects where the ONT is online but there is no internet??













