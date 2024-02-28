I've been having a myraid of issues with IPv6 since it was announced, I decided to wait till DHCP all the things before trying again.
But I've turned it back on now and I believe I have the configuration correct, however this is what's showing up in both my status and config pages...
My config page:
My IP addresses page:
My LAN status for v6 showing the correct subnet prefix:
My Internet status for v6 showing no gateway or address:
So from this I know the issue is my router isn't picking up the gateway and it's not getting assigned the first v6 address to it's wan port, unsure if that bit is as much of an issue as the lack of gateway.
However I noticed in the IPv6 settings options I can't change the subnet to a /56 it only has /64 listed and no way to change this, DHCPv6, SLAAC+Stateless DHCP, SLAAC+RDNSS are all /64 in the LAN section with no way to change this. Is this what's preventing me from using v6 on this router?