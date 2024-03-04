Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVetta and QuicBe in to win a PS5 this month!
quic

233 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 738

Trusted
Quic Broadband
Lifetime subscriber

#311984 4-Mar-2024 17:03
Send private message

A lot has happened over the last few months, from network upgrades, to supporting DHCP & IPoE and much, more. In short, there’s been a lot of changes and we’ve been super busy improving across our whole service experience!

 

We’re so appreciative of our loyal customers who have been alongside us on our journey, giving insights and information to help better our services, that it’s time for us to give back!

 

 

Be in to win a Playstation 5!

 

For all customers, new and existing (we love you all!), with an active service by the end of March will automatically be placed into the draw to win a Playstation 5(Slim) Disc Console!

 

Again, unlike many promotions which float around the broadband market, this competition is open for both new and existing customers. If you’re one of our loyal customers already, you’re automatically in the draw just for having a Quic service! 🧡

 

Full details: https://www.quic.nz/be-in-to-win-a-playstation-5/




Quic Broadband
quic.nz - The telco who puts you in charge!

 

 

 

 

Create new topic

xpd

xpd
13829 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4223

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3203138 4-Mar-2024 17:10
Send private message

Awesome :D Have no complaints with the service here :) 

 

Must be due for an upgrade to the PS3.....

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

LinkTree

 

 

 



dnwright
19 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 15

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3203144 4-Mar-2024 17:45
Send private message

I love that it includes existing customers!




Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R522387EKKDNO for free setup)

Johnk
834 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 190

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3203162 4-Mar-2024 20:11
Send private message

I love the fact there are no extra hoops, no extra sign ups, just literally be a customer and boom, you are entered. 

 

 

 

Love this! 

 

Thanks again @Quic 



michaelmurfy
meow
13359 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10345

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3203295 5-Mar-2024 11:12
Send private message

Lots of providers can learn from this. Normally companies would do a prize pool for new customers only but full on respect this is for existing customers too and no entry is required.

 

Thanks Quic! I also did ask to be opted out seeing I have a PS5 and would love somebody else to win unlike the BigPipe competitions years ago ;)




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

ANglEAUT
2346 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 747

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#3203491 5-Mar-2024 20:06
Send private message

Johnk: I love the fact there are no extra hoops, no extra sign ups, just literally be a customer and boom, you are entered. ...

 

quic, can I win again? 🤓




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

cods4
45 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 7

Trusted

  #3203615 6-Mar-2024 09:46
Send private message

Awesome, I won a PS4 from Bigpipe back in 2014. It's time for an upgrade 🤣

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 