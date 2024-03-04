There was a 4 week wait for Enable to pull the fibre and install the ONT. With the router configured for PPPoE per the setup instructions the connection came up immediately and has been rock-solid. I changed over to IPoE/DHCP also with no problems. One minor glitch is that the online diagnostics show the ONT as switched off when in fact it is switched on and working perfectlly! That will hopefully be ironed-out in due course.

I can unreservedly recommend Quic if you are looking for a new ISP. I went from VDSL 110/30 for $95 to UFB 300/100 for $79 so no complaints here. Yes, I was a bit of a VDSL hold-out but the roadside cabinet is about 20m from our house and 18 months ago the price was a competitive $69/month unlimited so it used to be a good deal.