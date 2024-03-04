Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Straightforward UFB install with Enable & Quic
savillep

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#311986 4-Mar-2024 21:07
There was a 4 week wait for Enable to pull the fibre and install the ONT. With the router configured for PPPoE per the setup instructions the connection came up immediately and has been rock-solid. I changed over to IPoE/DHCP also with no problems. One minor glitch is that the online diagnostics show the ONT as switched off when in fact it is switched on and working perfectlly! That will hopefully be ironed-out in due course.

 

I can unreservedly recommend Quic if you are looking for a new ISP. I went from VDSL 110/30 for $95 to UFB 300/100 for $79 so no complaints here. Yes, I was a bit of a VDSL hold-out but the roadside cabinet is about 20m from our house and 18 months ago the price was a competitive $69/month unlimited so it used to be a good deal. 

  #3203178 4-Mar-2024 21:18
Great to hear and thanks for the post! 😁

 

Re ONT showing as switched off, don't panic at this point and give it some time. Especially given you had a delay with the LFC, sometimes what happens is the ONT originally allocated to you doesn't end up being the one that gets installed. In these cases, it can just take a little bit for the LFC to tidy up the records behind the scenes of what ONT lives where and tie it all back together.

 

Welcome to the Quic family! 🧡




  #3203180 4-Mar-2024 21:21
The Quic portal does have slightly fewer features with Enable. One not quite so obvious bit is the ONT diagnostics button doesn't work. I believe this is due to different LFCs having different levels of information available via their APIs.

 

Other than that quirk, there is a still a lot of diagnostic information in the portal.




  #3203181 4-Mar-2024 21:25
Yep, you are correct @dnwright 👍 

 

Enable are also going through some decent infrastructure upgrades currently, and some future API improvements once the infrastructure side is done, so once released we'll link in with any new functionality available too!




  #3203215 5-Mar-2024 06:56
Aren’t Enable diagnostics available via email? Or am I thinking of another LFC?

  #3203297 5-Mar-2024 11:28
boosacnoodle: Aren’t Enable diagnostics available via email? Or am I thinking of another LFC?

 

Not any longer. 🙂




