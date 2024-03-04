Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vetta and Quic
Problem with some websites not loading since changing to DHCP
friedCrumpet

271 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 2


#311987 4-Mar-2024 22:03
Hey all,

 

I'm not 100% certain my issue is due to swapping from PPoE to DHCP, but since I have made the switch I have noticed that some websites just fail to load.  They'll hang for a good minute, then I might be lucky and they'll be fine for a while, then again stop loading.  I'm not noticing any other connectivity problems in other apps, I've been on teams calls and VPN sessions all day today without problems.

 

Some example websites in question: reddit, trademe, stuff will all fail to load during these 'hang' times, but if I visit geekzone, microsoft, google they all load instantaneously while the previous trio of sites still won't load.  This is frustrating and baffling me.  I tried running a ping to reddit.com during one of these freeze times but it shows no issue. 

 

So yeah, wondered if anyone was experiencing similar or has any advice.

 

I'm running an Edgerouter 3 Lite, and that's one reason I haven't switched back to PPoE - I deleted the interface and will have to fiddle with firewall settings again to switch back.  Not a big deal but I haven't found a good time to do that and not disrupt the family again 😆

 

Cheers

saf

saf
172 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 391

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3203200 4-Mar-2024 22:11
Sounds super strange, but smells potentially like MTU to me.

 

Are you running an MTU of 1500 on your WAN/uplink interface?




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.



ratsun81
508 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 176


  #3203232 5-Mar-2024 08:10
I had problems with IPv6 on my edgerouter. 

 

I turned that off and DHCP connection has been rock solid since. 

 

 

friedCrumpet

271 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 2


  #3203240 5-Mar-2024 08:45
saf:

Sounds super strange, but smells potentially like MTU to me.


Are you running an MTU of 1500 on your WAN/uplink interface?



Cheers. Turns out I wasn't, it was set to 1508. I have fixed that up and will see how it goes.



friedCrumpet

271 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 2


#3203682 6-Mar-2024 11:02
Looks like it was MTU 🤦‍♂️Things have been running smoothly since making the change to 1500.  Thanks!

michaelmurfy
meow
13361 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10348

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3203683 6-Mar-2024 11:07
ratsun81:

 

I had problems with IPv6 on my edgerouter. 

 

I turned that off and DHCP connection has been rock solid since.

 

Turning off IPv6 is not a solution. The solution is fixing your configuration which is documented here.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

ratsun81
508 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 176


  #3203824 6-Mar-2024 16:34
michaelmurfy:

 

ratsun81:

 

I had problems with IPv6 on my edgerouter. 

 

I turned that off and DHCP connection has been rock solid since.

 

Turning off IPv6 is not a solution. The solution is fixing your configuration which is documented here.

 

 

Agree, its not a solution. I went through the docs already but that doesnt stop PEBCAC. 

 

 

 

I also had a 1508 MTU. I will fix my config and try again. 

 

 

saf

saf
172 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 391

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3203843 6-Mar-2024 17:51
friedCrumpet:

 

Looks like it was MTU 🤦‍♂️Things have been running smoothly since making the change to 1500.  Thanks!

 

 

Awesome, pleased to hear  👍




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

