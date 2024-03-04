friedCrumpet:

Hey all,

I'm not 100% certain my issue is due to swapping from PPoE to DHCP, but since I have made the switch I have noticed that some websites just fail to load. They'll hang for a good minute, then I might be lucky and they'll be fine for a while, then again stop loading. I'm not noticing any other connectivity problems in other apps, I've been on teams calls and VPN sessions all day today without problems.

Some example websites in question: reddit, trademe, stuff will all fail to load during these 'hang' times, but if I visit geekzone, microsoft, google they all load instantaneously while the previous trio of sites still won't load. This is frustrating and baffling me. I tried running a ping to reddit.com during one of these freeze times but it shows no issue.

So yeah, wondered if anyone was experiencing similar or has any advice.

I'm running an Edgerouter 3 Lite, and that's one reason I haven't switched back to PPoE - I deleted the interface and will have to fiddle with firewall settings again to switch back. Not a big deal but I haven't found a good time to do that and not disrupt the family again 😆

Cheers