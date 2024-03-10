This morning I noticed that my Internet was no longer working, and my router was complaining that the PPPoE username / password was invalid.

On checking my Quic dashboard, it looks as though PPPoE disabled itself at exactly 3AM with the message "Recieved accounting stop". It then shows that a DHCP session started at the exact same time.

The curious thing is that my router configuration had not been modified, and was still requesting a PPPoE session.

My internet is working again after switching to DHCP (I was actually not aware of this new feature until now).

I don't have any issues anymore, and I'm happy with DHCP instead of PPPoE, I'm just curious if anyone else noticed something similiar, or if anyone has heard that anything changed overnight? Was PPPoE support turned off?