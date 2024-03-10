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ForumsVetta and QuicPPPoE disabled overnight, forced switch to DHCP
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Wannabe Geek


#312036 10-Mar-2024 14:40
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This morning I noticed that my Internet was no longer working, and my router was complaining that the PPPoE username / password was invalid.

 

On checking my Quic dashboard, it looks as though PPPoE disabled itself at exactly 3AM with the message "Recieved accounting stop". It then shows that a DHCP session started at the exact same time.

 

The curious thing is that my router configuration had not been modified, and was still requesting a PPPoE session.

 

My internet is working again after switching to DHCP (I was actually not aware of this new feature until now).

 

 

 

I don't have any issues anymore, and I'm happy with DHCP instead of PPPoE, I'm just curious if anyone else noticed something similiar, or if anyone has heard that anything changed overnight? Was PPPoE support turned off?

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SimplePotato
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  #3205100 10-Mar-2024 16:56
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Your router was configured with dual clients. Your PPPoE session stopped for whatever reason (ONT update/Router Rebooted etc etc) DHCP is (usually) the quicker protocol and connected before your PPPoE session could establish. Quic will then block your PPPoE client from connecting as you've established a DHCP session instead.

The same would have been happening in reverse prior to your PPPoE session stopping. 

While its true "nothing changed" on your side, Quic has enabled dual authentication which will uncover misconfigured routers and/or just crappy ones that run both clients regardless. 




Views and comments are my own unless otherwise stated.

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