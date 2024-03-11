Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Since DHCP update all data is gone
#312043 11-Mar-2024 09:18
Has anyone got any ideas how to get international traffic back? Even streaming would make the kids happy.

 

 

 

Last Thursday night the router(Asus AX6600) updated to DHCP connection, no warnings or updates this was happening, Quic definitely need to work on communicating updates like this to customers.

 

 

 

Since then I have been unable to get any web traffic, NZ sites work very very occasionally, eg Trademe homepage takes about 25 minutes to fully load.

 

 

 

What have I done to try and resolve....

 

Set router back to PPOE, will not connect or authenticate any more, this is now dead it seems.

 

Turned on/off ONT

 

Factory reset the router, connected via DHCP as per all Quic's instructions and still no luck

 

Factory reset, tested on neighbours connection all worked fine, so know its not the router

 

Tried 2 other routers, same issue they are connecting and saying connection up and authenticated - at this stage I am not happy and wanting to send some bills for time wasted to Quic

 

Factory reset and connected to Quic yesterday morning using DHCP as this seems to be the only method they support now, and been 24 hours and still data yet shows connection is fine, login to Quic account and everything shows as fine.

 

Using a fall back wireless router and everything is working fine, minute you turn off the wireless router all net traffic stops, yet still showing connected and authenticated to Quic.

 

All up have spent just over 17 hours trying to sort this, have come to the conclusion Quic is not going to work

 

The issue has to be with the ISP as the router is working 100% great Saturday and Sunday plugged into other ISP's, and is working fine with the wireless  fall back, it only fails when connecting to Quic.

 

 

 

As they have no support has anyone else got any ideas other than moving ISP's? 

 

 

  #3205247 11-Mar-2024 09:20
Right down the bottom of their support page: https://www.quic.nz/support/ 

 

Disable it. They don't just switch you to DHCP, this is a change on your router.

 

Also on that page "How can I swap between PPPoE & DHCP" - follow that if you wish to switch back to PPPoE. They support both.




  #3205253 11-Mar-2024 09:27
More information on IPoE also - they have not enabled this last Thursday: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=311869 




  #3205256 11-Mar-2024 09:29
puggy: Set router back to PPOE, will not connect or authenticate any more, this is now dead it seems.

 

No, you just need to wait 30 mins for the DHCP lease to time out, as per the support info.



  #3205257 11-Mar-2024 09:32
This is why it is so frustrating as has followed these instruction exactly as they say, but still no luck.

 

  #3205264 11-Mar-2024 09:35
RunningMan:

 

puggy: Set router back to PPOE, will not connect or authenticate any more, this is now dead it seems.

 

No, you just need to wait 30 mins for the DHCP lease to time out, as per the support info.

 

 

 

 

Waited 3 hours while I went out shopping..... as I say even tried other routers and they were the same and not Asus, I just wanted to make sure it was not the router. They all connect and auth but no data

  #3205269 11-Mar-2024 09:42
puggy: Waited 3 hours while I went out shopping..... as I say even tried other routers and they were the same and not Asus, I just wanted to make sure it was not the router. They all connect and auth but no data

 

You need to wait without anything connected ideally.

 

And what does it say in your Quic control panel?

 

So to confirm, you've turned off "Enable VPN + DHCP Connection"? Have you also blocked DHCP in the control panel to force PPPoE going forward?




  #3205407 11-Mar-2024 14:59
I have been having issues accessing some websites too, tried 3 different routers on pppoe with DHCP disabled. Websites work when going through a VPN though?

 
 
 
 

  #3205427 11-Mar-2024 15:11
Dodgeyboye:

 

I have been having issues accessing some websites too, tried 3 different routers on pppoe with DHCP disabled. Websites work when going through a VPN though?

 

What websites and what troubleshooting have you done outside of this (eg - MTR's, traceroutes etc).




  #3206559 15-Mar-2024 10:51
I am also having issues with some websites / services not working :(

  #3206562 15-Mar-2024 10:53
@dapples, what have you tried, what's your setup, is your MTU correct, are you PPPoE or DHCP (quic portal will tell you). 




  #3206563 15-Mar-2024 10:56
Guys posting "I'm having issues" without posting examples along with your troubleshooting steps is not at all helpful for people reading this thread.

 

@dapples What sites, what troubleshooting steps have you done? Traceroutes? Done a WinMTR? Checked the MTU on your router is set to 1500?

 

Also @Dodgeyboye still awaiting information if you're still having issues.




  #3206653 15-Mar-2024 12:47
Apologies for the lack of details. I was connected via PPPoE until the other night I had a power outage and when the power came back on my connection did not even after rebooting everything. I was then for some reason unable to log in to my router (it wasn't responding) so I reset it and when I set it up again I chose the DHCP option.

 

I was able to access most things but was not able to use Disney Plus for example, I could load google.com but not google.co.nz, found I could often use messaging apps but not be able to send images etc and some other weirdness. I could load TVNZ+ but it would take significantly longer to start playing.

 

I am using a Ubiquiti EdgeRouterX

 

I checked the MTU was set to 1500

 

I switched back to PPPoE and the issues seem to have disappeared.

 

Looks like I was going through bng1 before and now bng3

  #3206664 15-Mar-2024 13:19
@dapples You're actually better to stay on PPPoE given the Edgerouter X has PPPoE offloading. Set your base WAN interface with a MTU of 1508 and your PPPoE dialer to 1500. Ensure you also disable TCP MSS Clamping (especially important if you're trying IPoE).

 

Also attempt to get IPv6 running. All information for this is in the Edgerouter Guide here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=205740 




  #3206667 15-Mar-2024 13:28
@michaelmurfy Thanks for the advice :)

