Has anyone got any ideas how to get international traffic back? Even streaming would make the kids happy.

Last Thursday night the router(Asus AX6600) updated to DHCP connection, no warnings or updates this was happening, Quic definitely need to work on communicating updates like this to customers.

Since then I have been unable to get any web traffic, NZ sites work very very occasionally, eg Trademe homepage takes about 25 minutes to fully load.

What have I done to try and resolve....

Set router back to PPOE, will not connect or authenticate any more, this is now dead it seems.

Turned on/off ONT

Factory reset the router, connected via DHCP as per all Quic's instructions and still no luck

Factory reset, tested on neighbours connection all worked fine, so know its not the router

Tried 2 other routers, same issue they are connecting and saying connection up and authenticated - at this stage I am not happy and wanting to send some bills for time wasted to Quic

Factory reset and connected to Quic yesterday morning using DHCP as this seems to be the only method they support now, and been 24 hours and still data yet shows connection is fine, login to Quic account and everything shows as fine.

Using a fall back wireless router and everything is working fine, minute you turn off the wireless router all net traffic stops, yet still showing connected and authenticated to Quic.

All up have spent just over 17 hours trying to sort this, have come to the conclusion Quic is not going to work

The issue has to be with the ISP as the router is working 100% great Saturday and Sunday plugged into other ISP's, and is working fine with the wireless fall back, it only fails when connecting to Quic.

As they have no support has anyone else got any ideas other than moving ISP's?