I've just switched over to the 900/400 plan from 2degrees (1000 plan).

Switchover has gone smoothly and everything is running, but the performance isn't what I would expect.

My question is, what performance should I be expectating, and how should i correctly test it to confirm it is an actual issue so i'm not raising a fault unnecessarily.

It's worth noting i was getting similar performance on 2 degrees before i moved so I don't think it's anything to do with Quic's service.

It feels like there is a cap on the download speed (I have seen it down to 140 with 2degrees at times during the day, but never higher than 500).