dasimpsonsrule

Hi,
Just after about 8PM, my connection half died. The IPv6 seems to still work, but IPv4 is dead after bng1.quic.net.nz.
Anyone else got the same? I'm still using PPPoE if that makes any difference.
Duplicate thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=312059
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.