ForumsQuicPFSense IPV6 Configuration
cods4

45 posts

Geek

Trusted

#312069 13-Mar-2024 22:26
What am I doing wrong?

 

I am trying to configure IPV6 on my PFSense Router.

 

I appear to be getting my /56 subnet, and my LAN clients are getting addresses, as I get 10/10 at test-ipv6.com

 

 

But every time I reboot the router. When it comes back up, I have no IPV4 connectivity, only IPV6.

 

IPV4 only comes back up when I change any of my WAN gateway settings, i.e changing MTU from empty to 1500 and clicking apply causes the router to connect to IPV4. And then next time I reboot, the same thing happens and it comes right again after changing MTU from 1500 back to empty. I.e the Interfaces/Gateway module needs to be reloaded.

 

I have not found any configuration that works, other than disabling IPV6 on my WAN interface.

 

 

 

 

Here are my WAN interface settings.

 

 

 

 

And I have tried a number of different LAN configurations, but currently I have my RA set to Managed mode and my DHCPV6 server configured correctly AFAIK

 

LAN Interface Config (other LAN networks are the same)

 

 

 

 

DHCPV6 Config

 

 

 

 

 

 

Any ideas?

 

 

 

 

mentalinc
3208 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3206207 14-Mar-2024 07:17
Mtu is blank on wan in the first config screenshot. try putting 1500 in there and see if you get issues




cods4

45 posts

Geek

Trusted

  #3206212 14-Mar-2024 07:49
I have tried both leaving it blank and setting it at 1500.

 

The action of changing it from one to the other or back again causes IPV4 connectivity to come back up, but as soon as I reboot again I lose IPV4.

michaelmurfy
meow
13220 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206236 14-Mar-2024 09:15
Do you have a Static IPv4 / IPv6 Subnet?

 

Do you encounter the same behavior on OPNSense?




cods4

45 posts

Geek

Trusted

  #3206239 14-Mar-2024 09:22
Yes, I have a static IPV4, IPV4 /31 subnet and an IPV6 /56 subnet

 

 

 

I haven't tried opnsense yet, but could spin it up if you think it's worth trying.

SirHumphreyAppleby
2838 posts

Uber Geek


  #3206243 14-Mar-2024 09:27
1500 is the default MTU, so I'm not surprised it ends up empty after a reload. I think that change is a red herring and it's the interface being reconfigured that is causing the IPv6 to come back up.

 

I suspect it's the DHCP6 settings you need to alter.

