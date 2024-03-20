Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
IPv6 Config for UDM SE
CYaBro

4174 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#312138 20-Mar-2024 11:57
Having trouble getting IPv6 working here and not sure what else I need to do??

 

UDM SE is configured under Networks for IPv6 Support.
Under the Quic Internet connection settings I've enabled IPv6 with DCHPv6 and a prefix delegation size of 56.
Then back under Networks for my main network VLAN I've set the Interface type to Prefix delegation and selected the Quic connection for the interface.

 

Then on my laptop I've renewed the DHCP lease and appear to have an IPv6 address and gateway but when I do a test it fails all IPv6 tests from here: Test your IPv6. (test-ipv6.com)

 

What else do I need to do?

 

 

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
meow
12617 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3208501 20-Mar-2024 12:11
Under your internet connection:

 

 

Under your Network settings (hit IPv6):

 

 

Should do it :)




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

CYaBro

4174 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3208509 20-Mar-2024 12:28
Thanks, I had to change the setting for the internet connection to SLAAC however still not working. :(

 

0/10 on that IPv6 test site from my laptop and iPhone even though I can see they have IPv6 addresses.

 

 

michaelmurfy
meow
12617 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3208523 20-Mar-2024 12:45
Given your Dream Machine the reboot? If it doesn't work with those settings it could be worth logging a fault to get Quic to check it out (especially if you've never got IPv6 to work).




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



mentalinc
2900 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3208528 20-Mar-2024 12:51
try reboot of the laptop as well after the Dream machine is rebooted.




CYaBro

4174 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3208590 20-Mar-2024 13:52
Stiil no go. :(

 

Will log a fault with Quic to check their side.

 

Just for interest I assume @michaelmurfy if you do the tests on that site I linked to you get 10/10?

 

Or is there a better site you recommend for testing IPv6?

mentalinc
2900 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3208601 20-Mar-2024 14:02
Geekzone will give you an IPV6 logo in top left.




michaelmurfy
meow
12617 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3208610 20-Mar-2024 14:25
@CYaBro Yep I get 10/10. Just note I am pretty sure the Vetta DNS servers currently don't have IPv6 access so if you use those you may not get a perfect score (not that this matters).

 

Geekzone also shows an IPv6 logo up in the top left.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



CYaBro

4174 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3208613 20-Mar-2024 14:28
Not seeing any IPv6 Logo on Geekzone. :(

 

The DNS is actually the one thing that does get a green tick in the tests and says: Your DNS server (possibly run by your ISP) appears to have IPv6 Internet access.

 

The UDM SE is set to use 1.1.1.1 & 9.9.9.9 for the DNS servers, for IPv4 and on auto for IPv6 but I have also manually added the IPv6 DNS servers for cloudflare and Quad 9.

 

Edit: Just noticed on that test site, under the 'For the Help Desk' tab it says my internet connection is IPv4 only and shows IPv4: Good - VETTA Online & IPv6: no.

 

If I look in my Quic portal it shows a subnet under Session IPv6.
Also just noticed it says the session uptime is over 27 days even though I've restart the UDM SE a couple of times today. 🤔
Will restart the ONT now as well.

 

Edit: still no go after rebooting the ONT. :(

 

Have logged a fault with Quic.

CYaBro

4174 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3208681 20-Mar-2024 18:00
This is what the UDM SE shows for the Quic connection, so it seems it's not getting an IPv6 address.

 

CYaBro

4174 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3209002 21-Mar-2024 08:10
@quic any help would be greatly appreciated.

michaelmurfy
meow
12617 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3209011 21-Mar-2024 09:04
CYaBro: @quic any help would be greatly appreciated.

 

If you've got a fault logged they'll check it out. Your configuration looks right so just wait to hear back from them.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

