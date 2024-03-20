Having trouble getting IPv6 working here and not sure what else I need to do??

UDM SE is configured under Networks for IPv6 Support.

Under the Quic Internet connection settings I've enabled IPv6 with DCHPv6 and a prefix delegation size of 56.

Then back under Networks for my main network VLAN I've set the Interface type to Prefix delegation and selected the Quic connection for the interface.





Then on my laptop I've renewed the DHCP lease and appear to have an IPv6 address and gateway but when I do a test it fails all IPv6 tests from here: Test your IPv6. (test-ipv6.com)

What else do I need to do?