eonsim

383 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#312198 25-Mar-2024 19:35
Send private message

Anyone else randomly dropping internet for 10-15min?

 

Just had a 15min outage on DHCP with multiple error messages "post auth result was not successful, session removed" on the Quic protal. Then it started working again. Nothing has changed at our end and the system has been happily running on DHCP since the functionality was publicly enabled over was made (openWRT on a nanopi).

 

 

 

I see there are a handful of similar messages over the last month and a half but only occurring once each time and not being noticeable rather than 15mins without a connection and 6 errors one after another. Based in the Waikato if that makes any difference.

Create new topic
ssamjh
339 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3210803 25-Mar-2024 19:40
Send private message

As for your drop just now, there is a reported issue on their status page. Seems to be fixed now.

 

Not sure about the historic stuff though.




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic Sprinter - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
RunningMan
8814 posts

Uber Geek


  #3210804 25-Mar-2024 19:45
Send private message

Don't still have a PPPoE connection enabled as well? They'll fight each other at the Quic end if you have both active.

eonsim

383 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3210809 25-Mar-2024 20:14
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

Don't still have a PPPoE connection enabled as well? They'll fight each other at the Quic end if you have both active.

 

 

Nah PPPoE is fully disabled nice and easy to do in openWRT.



eonsim

383 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3210810 25-Mar-2024 20:15
Send private message

ssamjh:

 

As for your drop just now, there is a reported issue on their status page. Seems to be fixed now.

 

Not sure about the historic stuff though.

 

 

That seems likely to be the incident. Interesting that the error has been listed as occurring before in my account activity, but usually as a transient error rather than a sustained issue for 15min.

ANglEAUT
2268 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3210841 25-Mar-2024 21:31
Send private message

eonsim:

 

Anyone else randomly dropping internet for 10-15min? ...

 

Yeah, happened about 2hrs ago. Before I could find a cause everything was fine again. Definitely ISP or beyond related. Was watching video for 30min before on a wired connection when the outage occurred.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

dasimpsonsrule
144 posts

Master Geek


  #3210930 26-Mar-2024 08:37
Send private message

I also noticed it last night, and again this morning. Same weird error message in the log:

 

 

Seems they know about the issue though

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
1331 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3210931 26-Mar-2024 08:37
Send private message

I just had a period of disconnection. Things resolved themself a couple of minutes ago, when the connection came back. 

 

The user portal gave a "Post auth session was not successful, session removed." error at 07:51, and it just resolved itself a couple of minutes ago.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations



eonsim

383 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3210934 26-Mar-2024 09:00
Send private message

Gurezaemon:

 

I just had a period of disconnection. Things resolved themself a couple of minutes ago, when the connection came back. 

 

The user portal gave a "Post auth session was not successful, session removed." error at 07:51, and it just resolved itself a couple of minutes ago.

 

 

 

 

Yeah just had a second issue around that time.

Create new topic





