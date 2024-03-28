Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsQuicSmokeping favour from someone?
timwelch

93 posts

Master Geek


#312225 28-Mar-2024 07:48
Send private message

Any chance I can get someone with a Smokeping instance to add a host and monitor it for 10 days or so?

 

I've been listening to a streaming radio station in the UK for the last couple of years without issue but in the last month it's become unusable. The packet loss to this one specific host seems to be my issue but it would be great to have it confirmed.

 

My Smokeping target entry is...

 

++ TMM
menu = The Music Machine
title = TMM Radio | msmn3.co
host = msmn3.co

 

The actual steam is https://msmn3.co/proxy/x1mp31/stream

 

I contacted them directly but they are unaware of any issues their end but other hosts they own / run appear to work fine such as https://msmn8.co/proxy/cx128mp3/stream

 

Any assistance greatly appreciated.

 

Cheers, Tim

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
evilonenz
/dev/urandom
286 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3211763 28-Mar-2024 07:51
Send private message

Added for you!

 

https://smokeping.omg.geek.nz/smokeping/?target=InternetHosts.TMM




Smokeping

 

Referral Links:

 

Quic - Use code R536299EPGOCN at checkout for free setup
Contact Energy - Use code FRTQDXB for $100 credit

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
timwelch

93 posts

Master Geek


  #3211764 28-Mar-2024 07:58
Send private message

evilonenz:

 

Added for you!

 

https://smokeping.omg.geek.nz/smokeping/?target=InternetHosts.TMM

 

 

Brilliant! Thanks.

saf

saf
123 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3211777 28-Mar-2024 08:46
Send private message

Out of interest, I ran an MTR for a 100 pings...

 

HOST:                                      Loss%   Snt   Last   Avg  Best  Wrst StDev
  1.|-- [redacted]                          0.0%   100    0.5   0.4   0.2   0.7   0.1
  2.|-- [redacted]                          0.0%   100    1.1   1.0   0.7   1.5   0.2
  3.|-- ae1-chc4.vetta.net                  0.0%   100    4.1   4.3   3.8   4.9   0.3
  4.|-- pe1-chc4.vetta.net                  0.0%   100    4.8   4.5   3.9   9.0   0.7
  5.|-- 100.126.0.16                        0.0%   100   19.5  19.0  18.2  20.4   0.3
  6.|-- ???                                100.0   100    0.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   0.0
  7.|-- ???                                100.0   100    0.0   0.0   0.0   0.0   0.0
  8.|-- unknown.telstraglobal.net           0.0%   100   43.1  43.3  42.6  50.5   0.8
  9.|-- i-90.sydp-core03.telstraglobal.net  0.0%   100   45.4  44.5  43.0  47.2   0.7
 10.|-- i-90.sydp-core03.telstraglobal.net  0.0%   100  162.3 161.7 160.3 165.6   1.0
 11.|-- 202.84.138.90                       0.0%   100  162.1 161.8 160.2 163.4   0.7
 12.|-- 202.84.157.37                       0.0%   100  162.4 177.4 160.6 253.7  27.3
 13.|-- ae1-206.rt.iad.hkg.cn.retn.net      6.0%   100  295.8 184.2 163.0 297.2  46.9
 14.|-- ae1-7.RT.TC2.LON.UK.retn.net        7.0%   100  430.5 327.0 298.2 450.4  44.5
 15.|-- GW-SharpStream.retn.net             2.0%   100  439.1 340.1 311.3 464.9  52.5
 16.|-- 91.193.244.24.sharp-stream.com      3.0%   100  450.0 344.9 318.2 453.2  50.7
 17.|-- 91.193.246.163.sharp-stream.com     7.0%   100  441.9 331.8 311.2 446.0  47.4

 

Seems to be loss gets introduced into the path around hop #13 once traffic enters the retn.net network.
Unfortunately this isn't a direct upstream of Quic/Vetta so hands are somewhat tied to a degree, depending on how the route is presented to us. It may be possible we to traffic engineer around it depending on what BGP communities we could get our hands on, and what alternative paths are available, but will need to discuss with our network guys.




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.



Lias
5561 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3211837 28-Mar-2024 11:19
Send private message

Worth noting it's routing via Hong Kong -> Europe based on that trace, and there's significant disruption to traffic on that route as multiple cables have been damaged by Houthi rebels.

 

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/03/04/business/red-sea-cables-cut-internet/index.html

 

etc




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

muppet
2535 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3211907 28-Mar-2024 16:17
Send private message

Within AS9876

timwelch

93 posts

Master Geek


  #3211926 28-Mar-2024 17:23
Send private message

Lias:

 

Worth noting it's routing via Hong Kong -> Europe based on that trace, and there's significant disruption to traffic on that route as multiple cables have been damaged by Houthi rebels.

 

 

Interesting. It feels like it's been going on for longer than this but I could be wrong.

 

Also that it comes and goes with long periods like today where it was perfect.

 

timwelch

93 posts

Master Geek


  #3211927 28-Mar-2024 17:26
Send private message

saf:

 

will need to discuss with our network guys.

 

 

Thanks for investigating; it's a small thing, but because I have it running most days it's quite a big thing for me. So I'd be most appreciative if you managed to make any difference.



Nismo214
8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3211939 28-Mar-2024 18:48
Send private message

http://smoke.newchunk.world/smokeping/?target=TMM

saf

saf
123 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3212167 29-Mar-2024 20:14
Send private message

I have had a bit of a look for you, and my poke around does hint to add weight to what @Lias has mentioned above.

 

There are a significant number of submarine cables cut currently between Asia and Europe. With this happening, carriers and providers are being forced to use paths with less capacity, or temporary measures in order to keep packets flowing, which causes congestion on the remaining paths that are working - but hey, moving most packets is better than no packets!

 

Fixing these cables is proving especially challenging, moreso than normal due to the instability in the region, needing military escorts and defense etc.

 

Doing some digging, it does look like RETN and/or their provider are striking this problem, which matches both in terms of the traffic path, and explains differences in time of day based on when the working path they're using is congested.

 

We have already completed some traffic engineering changes a month or so ago in order to route around points of significant congestion due to all the above with the elements we have control over, however we can't fix every path to everywhere, as we can't control the whole path to the remote destination. 




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright