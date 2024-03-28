Any chance I can get someone with a Smokeping instance to add a host and monitor it for 10 days or so?

I've been listening to a streaming radio station in the UK for the last couple of years without issue but in the last month it's become unusable. The packet loss to this one specific host seems to be my issue but it would be great to have it confirmed.

My Smokeping target entry is...

++ TMM

menu = The Music Machine

title = TMM Radio | msmn3.co

host = msmn3.co

The actual steam is https://msmn3.co/proxy/x1mp31/stream

I contacted them directly but they are unaware of any issues their end but other hosts they own / run appear to work fine such as https://msmn8.co/proxy/cx128mp3/stream

Any assistance greatly appreciated.

Cheers, Tim