Quicodd website lingo
#312357 9-Apr-2024 21:30
Hey all

 

Not pressing, but has anyone come across some inconsistencies in the language with the web site?

 

example below

 

 

Not the first time and on multiple devices 




Referral Link Quic

 

Free Setup use R502152EQH6OK on check out

 

 

Create new topic
  #3216406 9-Apr-2024 22:03
Not me personally. They just use https://hund.io/ for their status page so it is a third party product (as it should be for a status page!).

 

I personally can't replicate it. Phone locale perhaps?




  #3216482 10-Apr-2024 10:51
Scroll to the bottom of the status page and you can see the language it's picked up from locale (or however it does it), click the language to change to English.




  #3216483 10-Apr-2024 11:00
Got that, just found it odd it wasn't picking up english in the first instance




  #3216490 10-Apr-2024 11:21
Maybe they just want you to learn Norwegian 

  #3216491 10-Apr-2024 11:25
Chills:

 

Maybe they just want you to learn Norwegian 

 

 

Bit of self improvement never hurt anyone!! good idea

 

 




  #3216546 10-Apr-2024 13:49
Chills:

 

Maybe they just want you to learn Norwegian 

 

 

Unlikely, as the page is in Swedish 😅




  #3216574 10-Apr-2024 16:13
Gurezaemon:

 

Chills:

 

Maybe they just want you to learn Norwegian 

 

 

Unlikely, as the page is in Swedish 😅

 

 

 

 

Oh goodness, my geography and world knowledge is slowly failing me. Appreciate the correction! I have learnt.

