Hey all
Not pressing, but has anyone come across some inconsistencies in the language with the web site?
example below
Not the first time and on multiple devices
Not me personally. They just use https://hund.io/ for their status page so it is a third party product (as it should be for a status page!).
I personally can't replicate it. Phone locale perhaps?
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Scroll to the bottom of the status page and you can see the language it's picked up from locale (or however it does it), click the language to change to English.
Maybe they just want you to learn Norwegian
Chills:
Maybe they just want you to learn Norwegian
Unlikely, as the page is in Swedish 😅
Oh goodness, my geography and world knowledge is slowly failing me. Appreciate the correction! I have learnt.