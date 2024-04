Hey gurus,



So I’ve already switched to Quik’s Hyperfibre. Currently, my router is the Asus RT-AX89X and I wanted to plug in my Qnap switch to supply Ethernet connection to other floors that requires Hyperfibre. Is there any setting I need to do from the Nokia OnT to be able to utilise my Switch and Router? The router will pretty much act like an AP for wifi for normal devices while the switch for Hyperfibre devices in different rooms. Appreciate any tips.