Hey team,



Have been on Quic for about a week. Setup and signup were great. Getting my own router rolling was super straight forward. Some cool tools/info I was hoping for. Bunch of near features in the dashboard too.



I also have a dedicated IP because I host a few things from home that I access via VPN.



Unfortunately Cloudflare has seem to have decided that my connection is unsafe. Any sites that user Cloudflare I'm unable to log into as the Verifying widget just times out. This actually means I can't even log into Geekzone from home. I've also tried streaming on Twitch for some mates to watch gameplay of some things and get quite a few dropped packets in OBS.



This is all the same hardware that I was previously running on BigPipe with really only the connection details swapped to Quic.



Anyone have any suggestions or tips? I'd love to stay on Quic, but if Cloudflare is going to be blocking me and I can't get any support at all then the girlfriend is definitely not going to approve.