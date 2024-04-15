Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Best modem for Quic
Diz36

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#312420 15-Apr-2024 15:13
Just signed up to Quic, connection going live Friday, and just realised my ASUS RT-AX86U is only a router so I’ll need to buy a modem before then. Best recommendations for 300/100?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78930 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3218688 15-Apr-2024 15:15
Are you using fibre? You don't need a modem.




aj6828
132 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3218689 15-Apr-2024 15:16
ASUS RT-AX86U will work just fine you will have to disable one feature that's all go to the below link and click on I have an ASUS router

 

 

 

https://www.quic.nz/support/ 




Diz36

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3218700 15-Apr-2024 15:24
Thanks legends, the correct answer was I’m an idiot 🤣 appreciate the responses 👍



aj6828
132 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3218704 15-Apr-2024 15:30
Diz36: Thanks legends, the correct answer was I’m an idiot 🤣 appreciate the responses 👍

 

 

 

haha all good mate don't say that... we all here to help and learn something every day :)

 

glad to be of help..feel free to ask any questions ..




shk292
2825 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3218727 15-Apr-2024 16:28
Diz36: Thanks legends, the correct answer was I’m an idiot 🤣 appreciate the responses 👍

 

Nothing idiotic about it, half of the ISPs still refer to supplying a "modem" for fibre connections and people just pick up on that.

 

I wonder if it will be one of those terms that stick well beyond its relevance, like "dialing" and "footage"?

Diz36

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3218731 15-Apr-2024 16:46
Mate, that’s exactly what got me, saw it mentioned and then panicked, ended up down a rabbit hole after checking my ASUS and it was clearly not a modem, thankfully the kind people here responded quickly before I went out and bought one tomorrow.

RunningMan
8853 posts

Uber Geek


  #3218743 15-Apr-2024 18:49
For reference modem is short for modulator/demodulator. Effectively in netowrking it's a digital to analogue conversion - digital data over an analogue phone line as an audio signal originally, then as higher freqencies with ADSL and VDSL.

 

A typical modern modem is actually several devices combined into one box - a modem, a router, a wifi access point and 4 port ethernet switch. You can get those devices individually or in various combinations. So a generic modern consumer router will typically have a router, ethernet switch and wifi access point in the one box. You can see how the terminology gets confused...

