Are you using fibre? You don't need a modem.
ASUS RT-AX86U will work just fine you will have to disable one feature that's all go to the below link and click on I have an ASUS router
Diz36: Thanks legends, the correct answer was I’m an idiot 🤣 appreciate the responses 👍
haha all good mate don't say that... we all here to help and learn something every day :)
glad to be of help..feel free to ask any questions ..
Nothing idiotic about it, half of the ISPs still refer to supplying a "modem" for fibre connections and people just pick up on that.
I wonder if it will be one of those terms that stick well beyond its relevance, like "dialing" and "footage"?
For reference modem is short for modulator/demodulator. Effectively in netowrking it's a digital to analogue conversion - digital data over an analogue phone line as an audio signal originally, then as higher freqencies with ADSL and VDSL.
A typical modern modem is actually several devices combined into one box - a modem, a router, a wifi access point and 4 port ethernet switch. You can get those devices individually or in various combinations. So a generic modern consumer router will typically have a router, ethernet switch and wifi access point in the one box. You can see how the terminology gets confused...