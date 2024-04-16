Hi All,



Hoping this thread serves as useful information for future.



Based on recommendations here I got GWN router and it's pretty great!

I am using PPOE and happy to stay that way as I'm not on Hyper Fibre and rightly or wrongly I've seen a few posts about some DHCP issues (let me know if I'm being too tin foil hat on that)



One thing I'm not sure about is getting IPV6 working with Quic, would anyone have some configs they can post?

When I sent it to VLAN port IPv6 Address enabled it gives me the further options around IPV6 address assignment amongst others).



IPV6 Section on LAN interface(S)

