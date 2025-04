Hi all,

Hoping someone might be able to chime in and help out. I want to upgrade our Quic connection to hyperfibre, but we're in an apartment and there physically isn't space for the larger Type 100 Hyperfibre ONT. I know Chorus has procured the smaller Type 110s, but aren't installing them until the Type 100 stock is used up.

Will Chorus install the Type 110 by request in scenarios like this?

Cheers

Will