Odd speed issues last 48hrs

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
#312486 21-Apr-2024 13:11
Getting weird speed related issues last 48hrs.... just me ? Could be the system running the speedtest, but odd it fluctuates. I'll give everything a reboot soon to see if it is my infrastructure.

 




evilonenz
/dev/urandom
  #3221022 21-Apr-2024 13:16
Nothing odd for me. I'd suggest moving your speedtest away from on the hour, though, as often a lot of scheduled tests will use this, and will result in skewed results.

 




michaelmurfy
meow
  #3221037 21-Apr-2024 14:29
@evilonenz You were on my turf timing wise ;)

 

 

Also remember to pick your server. If you let it grab one automatically it'll skew your results.




Jase2985
  #3221046 21-Apr-2024 15:34
what expression are you using to change the time it runs?



aj6828
  #3221114 21-Apr-2024 19:10
i stopped running speed tests on mine ..  no real use as the network runs great too many people are hammering the speed test servers ..




michaelmurfy
meow
  #3221177 21-Apr-2024 20:24
Jase2985: what expression are you using to change the time it runs?

 

Just change the crontab for it:

 

 

eg - this is the 48th minute of every hour. Adjust to a random time so it won't conflict with anyone else. Totally agree with @aj6828 though, I still do a fair chunk of beta testing hence why mine is still running but as long as you limit it to only run once per hour then nobody is going to mind. It's those running it every few minutes that annoy ISP's and Speedtest server operators :)




xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3221226 22-Apr-2024 07:17
Odd....  run the Speedtest CLI app, and get what I expect. But run via the Speedtest tracker app, and I get those weird results. Have shut it down for now until I can move it to a new home.

 

Cheers all

 

 




