Baitercell

Right now my ONT status is in reduced. I know this can happen if the light level drops below a certain point. It's a bit weird for me as I'm in the middle of a larger city.
What I was interested in is if there is more information behind it that could be opened up for us to see. I would like to know if my light level on the laser is just slightly below required for good and is stable, or if its waving all over the place and something might be wrong.
I have seen that my connection has dropped out once in the early hours and once during the middle of the day. During the day my internet seems mostly fine, but I do get some packet loss, and that's where I would love to see the light levels so I could know this information.