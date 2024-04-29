Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Baitercell

Geek


#312579 29-Apr-2024 10:17
Right now my ONT status is in reduced. I know this can happen if the light level drops below a certain point. It's a bit weird for me as I'm in the middle of a larger city.

 

 

 

What I was interested in is if there is more information behind it that could be opened up for us to see. I would like to know if my light level on the laser is just slightly below required for good and is stable, or if its waving all over the place and something might be wrong.

 

 

 

I have seen that my connection has dropped out once in the early hours and once during the middle of the day. During the day my internet seems mostly fine, but I do get some packet loss, and that's where I would love to see the light levels so I could know this information.

 

 

 

 

saf

saf
Master Geek

  #3224033 29-Apr-2024 10:52
Unfortunately the light level isn't exposed to the RSP with Chorus, only Chorus themselves can see the actual level and make a more formal determination.

 

Generally "reduced" by its self isn't much to be worried about, and is more there to give hint to something wrong if you're experiencing disconnections/loss between your CPE and the BNG. Which it sounds like you might be.

 

If you are, I'd suggest trying to note down some times and think about lodging a fault with Chorus to investigate. It can be just a fibre bend is too tight somewhere in the path, which they do have visibility to see and advise on after a fault is placed.




BMarquis
Ultimate Geek

  #3224035 29-Apr-2024 10:57
"Reduced Robustness" Is an algorithm based determination that your line might not be as robust as we would prefer.

 

This simply means that while there are no issues currently, a future problem which may have been minor enough to not cause service impact, could actually cause service impact.

I would not expect any packet loss you are experiencing to be caused by the ONT or our optical network when the status is 'reduced'

If you would like to PM me your ONT serial number (it starts with ALCL), I can take a look and confirm this for you.

 

-Brent

Chorusnz
Ultimate Geek

  #3224038 29-Apr-2024 11:05
As Saf pointed out, its not information we have publicly available as light levels generally mean very little to the average user. Fibre tends to be an all or nothing. Anything causing the light to be restricted (dirt in a joint, or a sharp bend) tends to completely cut off the light rather than reduce it.

 

Happy to take a look for you and show you some more granular data if you ping us your address and the exact timeframe you want to see.

 

Bottom line however, if you have a degraded service you will need to log a fault ticket. Our assure team can see some very detailed info on signal and light strength to pretty definitively confirm if there is actually an issue with the cables. Then send a tech to rectify as required.

 

^Richard



Baitercell

Geek


  #3224171 29-Apr-2024 12:43
Thanks for the replies. I've sent a DM over to BMarquis so will wait till they come back with what's happening. Fingers crossed this can get it back on to being in a good status.

Baitercell

Geek


  #3224189 29-Apr-2024 13:46
BMarquis has come back after checking and everything is fine with the ONT.

 

 

 

"It is indeed reporting as 'reduced robustness' but there are no bit errors or error corrections occurring."

 

 

 

Now to find out where along the hops they are dropping.

 

 

 

Thanks everyone on the clarification on the reduced status.

axlback
Geek


  #3250074 17-Jun-2024 16:34
YMMV, but I resolved ‘reduced’ on my dashboard by cleaning the end of ONT fibre optic cable with isopropyl alcohol wipes, as I suspected it had been touched and had residue left on it. Has been reporting ‘good’ since.

