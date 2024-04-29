Baitercell

Unfortunately the light level isn't exposed to the RSP with Chorus, only Chorus themselves can see the actual level and make a more formal determination.

Generally "reduced" by its self isn't much to be worried about, and is more there to give hint to something wrong if you're experiencing disconnections/loss between your CPE and the BNG. Which it sounds like you might be.

If you are, I'd suggest trying to note down some times and think about lodging a fault with Chorus to investigate. It can be just a fibre bend is too tight somewhere in the path, which they do have visibility to see and advise on after a fault is placed.