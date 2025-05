There is no contact. It is entirely self managed as per their website. Sometimes the Quic guys may help out here on Geekzone but that's about it. The only contact you're given is for billing but even that is really solid and fully automated / easy to understand.

They provide you access to basically determine if a fault needs to be logged which can be done via their site. You get access to a control panel that allows you to do diagnosis, allows you to order a Static IP address or even IP Subnets, set your RDNS and view connection logs then if things go really wrong you can log a fault where they'll investigate and even contact you if required.

I do however really rate them. Really, as technical users how often do you need to contact your ISP? I've got the tools to investigate my own connection and make a call if I need to log a fault. Simple.