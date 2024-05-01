shadysandman

Hello,



Just been drilling down after getting annoyed a bunch by alerting tools that they were unable to connect to my servers at times. This has been intermittent since the 5th of March when I switched from Spark to Quic.







After the big block of 100% loss (cutover time) you can note the change.



Another server had a constant 16.0% packet loss recorded over ipv4.







I reconfigured the monitor to connect to this host via ipv6 yesterday and it dropped from the constant 16% previously recorded.



Question is looking at all this, why might I be seeing all this packet loss? ONT Diagnostics look ok. I am puzzled but this does not seem would be anything to do with the wholesale fibre provider (Tuatahi First Fibre)



Any advice?