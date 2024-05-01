Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsQuicPacket loss over ipv4 since migrating to Quic
shadysandman

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#312605 1-May-2024 10:14
Send private message

Hello, 

Just been drilling down after getting annoyed a bunch by alerting tools that they were unable to connect to my servers at times.  This has been intermittent since the 5th of March when I switched from Spark to Quic. 



After the big block of 100% loss (cutover time) you can note the change.

Another server had a constant 16.0% packet loss recorded over ipv4. 



I reconfigured the monitor to connect to this host via ipv6 yesterday and it dropped from the constant 16% previously recorded.  

Question is looking at all this,  why might I be seeing all this packet loss?  ONT Diagnostics look ok.  I am puzzled but this does not seem would be anything to do with the wholesale fibre provider (Tuatahi First Fibre)

Any advice?

Create new topic
mentalinc
3162 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3224916 1-May-2024 10:23
Send private message

What DNS server are you using?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
shadysandman

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3224918 1-May-2024 10:28
Send private message

Hey,

 


I have unbound and pi-hole for caching DNS locally.   Upstream to DoT from Quad9 or Cloudflare. 

The monitors you are seeing there also don't use DNS as they have the IP's hardcoded 😃

 

Cheers

3l3m3nt
106 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224927 1-May-2024 10:41
Send private message

Could be anything without knowing what the IP address is. Happy for you to PM this to me and I can compare it to what I see?




Dunedin, NZ
Quic Broadband  | Rocket 1G/1G Hyperfibre (Yes, you read that right!)
Dunedin Live Webcam (4K) | Quic Smokepings

 

Referral Links:
Quic (use R282731EPGJMG on checkout for free setup, and to help me pay for my fast internet addiction)
Contact Energy (use FRTDD2R for $100 credit)



shadysandman

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3224930 1-May-2024 10:47
Send private message

Sure, I'd be happy to do so.   

I even had the provider involved at the datacenter side.  Migrating things around to try and get things working properly.  

michaelmurfy
meow
13175 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224956 1-May-2024 11:53
Send private message

Flick me a PM also with these addresses. If you've got others that you can share on here it'll be helpful.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

muppet
2537 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3224981 1-May-2024 12:40
Send private message

Also flick me a PM and I'll put the IPs into MoanMyIP [NSFW] and see if I can detect any issues from the resulting nosies.

michaelmurfy
meow
13175 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224989 1-May-2024 12:54
Send private message

muppet:

 

Also flick me a PM and I'll put the IPs into MoanMyIP [NSFW] and see if I can detect any issues from the resulting nosies.

 

It's disturbing when you visit that site with IPv6...




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



danfaulknor
928 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #3225227 1-May-2024 21:26
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

muppet:

 

Also flick me a PM and I'll put the IPs into MoanMyIP [NSFW] and see if I can detect any issues from the resulting nosies.

 

It's disturbing when you visit that site with IPv6...

 

 

OK that is pretty funny




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright