ctv: Are you using early access Unifi-OS on your UDM-SE (specifically the latest release from 2 days ago v4.0.3)? If so, this issue may be relevant to you as it happened to me on DHCP as well.

Just tried DHCP again and it failed so went back to pppoe.

Yep that could be it. I'm using that OS. Interesting how it worked fine until the ONT update cut off my service. Thanks for the info!