My Quic connection just dropped a couple of minutes ago and I can't get to quic.nz over 4G either. status.quic.nz says all is well. Is anyone else having issues?
for a minute or two here (wellington), back now.
Status page now says "degraded", so they're aware.
Oddly I just got three emails but nothing else seems to be working!
Witnessed packet loss as I was playing a game of Dota 2.
W(s)AF is dropping.
And every time we have an outage we lose IPv6 as well. Hmmm.
Yup the main Vetta network seems to have also gone down. :(
No connectivity in Auckland, and the quic website, including the status page wont load. Chorus shows no outage, but the vetta staus page does load and shows degraded service so they'll be looking into it.