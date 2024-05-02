Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Did Quic just go down? 2024-05-02
Behodar

#312628 2-May-2024 16:45
My Quic connection just dropped a couple of minutes ago and I can't get to quic.nz over 4G either. status.quic.nz says all is well. Is anyone else having issues?

ratsun81
  #3225562 2-May-2024 16:47
Yes its down for me as well. 

 
 
 
 

pc

pc
  #3225564 2-May-2024 16:48
for a minute or two here (wellington), back now.

Behodar

  #3225565 2-May-2024 16:48
Status page now says "degraded", so they're aware.



pknz
  #3225567 2-May-2024 16:49
Yep down. Website also seems offline?

theviper
  #3225568 2-May-2024 16:50
Yep down, here.

Behodar

  #3225569 2-May-2024 16:52
Oddly I just got three emails but nothing else seems to be working!

MaxineN
Max
  #3225582 2-May-2024 17:05
Witnessed packet loss as I was playing a game of Dota 2. 

 

 

 

W(s)AF is dropping.

 

 

 

And every time we have an outage we lose IPv6 as well. Hmmm.




zCelicaDude
  #3225585 2-May-2024 17:10
Yup the main Vetta network seems to have also gone down. :(

theviper
  #3225588 2-May-2024 17:13
back online 5:05 PM - north auckland

Behodar

  #3225591 2-May-2024 17:17
Looks to be gradually coming back online in Whakatane: I can access email and Geekzone, but the JavaScript GZ editor isn't loading and neither iMessage nor Matrix are working.

eonsim
  #3225593 2-May-2024 17:24
Now down in Hamilton...

AndrewTG
  #3225594 2-May-2024 17:27
I was fine in Auckland until 5 minutes ago, I've lost all connectivity, and at the worst possible time too...

cychronz
  #3225595 2-May-2024 17:33
Down for me in Cambridge too, was down this morning until 9:15 also.

lunafishnz
  #3225597 2-May-2024 17:37
Been iffy since I got home around 430ish for me (Dunedin) major issues for the last few minutes, getting 62% packet loss on a constant ping to www.stuff.co.nz (two minute sample), WoW keeps disconnecting.

Everyst
  #3225598 2-May-2024 17:38
No connectivity in Auckland, and the quic website, including the status page wont load. Chorus shows no outage, but the vetta staus page does load and shows degraded service so they'll be looking into it.

