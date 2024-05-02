Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
squareeyes123

#312629 2-May-2024 16:55
Hyperfibre 2K, DHCP

Seeing connection drops every other day. Mostly sub 60 secs. But just had a 5min one just now which is disruptive for work.

I have logs if anyone from Quic is interested.

squareeyes123

  #3225601 2-May-2024 17:41
And down again. 17mins and counting.

 
 
 
 

RunningMan
  #3225604 2-May-2024 17:47
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=312628 Existing thread created before this one.

squareeyes123

  #3225605 2-May-2024 17:48
Status page has the current outage, looks national: https://status.quic.nz/



3l3m3nt
  #3225606 2-May-2024 17:51
Yep, definitely down.. :(




michaelmurfy
meow
  #3225611 2-May-2024 17:56
Remember maintenance last night. It's been really solid for months before that. The Ubiquiti monitor isn't great as it's reliant on pinging a single destination. 

 

locking this, continue in the other thread. 




