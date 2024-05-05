Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vetta and QuicAT issues on Quic

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
#312658 5-May-2024 20:37
Been trying to sort out my bus for this week, but cant get at.govt.nz to display the timetables. Yet on my work VPN it shows straight away, no issues.

 

Can someone else on Quic give it a shot please ? :) I just get the searching circle.

 




3l3m3nt
  #3226756 5-May-2024 20:44
Weird. Works fine for me 🤔




ssamjh
  #3226758 5-May-2024 20:49
Working for me as well. What IP range do you have?




michaelmurfy
meow
  #3226759 5-May-2024 20:58
Working for me also.

 

Open up your browser console, any failing requests?




schmoogol
  #3226770 5-May-2024 21:46
Are you doing any kind of ad blocking? For me it gets stuck loading with my Adguard DNS server on but not when I bypass it. Maybe something similar is happening to you?

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3226789 6-May-2024 07:24
Disabled all ad blocking etc, still same. Will give another go tonight and check the console etc.

 

 




CYaBro
  #3226797 6-May-2024 08:27
Same issue here from a PC.
On my mobile if I go to the journey planner page it’s completely blank, no search boxes or map at all.

Edit: just tried on my iPhone again and now the search box does appear but same issue with searching.

 

2nd Edit: and just tried again on a PC and it worked this time. 🤪




ANglEAUT
  #3226885 6-May-2024 09:45
I had a similar issue using Safari on the iPad. Using the Desktop PC was not a problem. Seemed to me like an iPad issue, not ISP at the time.




