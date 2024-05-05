Been trying to sort out my bus for this week, but cant get at.govt.nz to display the timetables. Yet on my work VPN it shows straight away, no issues.
Can someone else on Quic give it a shot please ? :) I just get the searching circle.
Weird. Works fine for me 🤔
Working for me also.
Open up your browser console, any failing requests?
Are you doing any kind of ad blocking? For me it gets stuck loading with my Adguard DNS server on but not when I bypass it. Maybe something similar is happening to you?
Same issue here from a PC.
On my mobile if I go to the journey planner page it’s completely blank, no search boxes or map at all.
Edit: just tried on my iPhone again and now the search box does appear but same issue with searching.
2nd Edit: and just tried again on a PC and it worked this time. 🤪
I had a similar issue using Safari on the iPad. Using the Desktop PC was not a problem. Seemed to me like an iPad issue, not ISP at the time.
