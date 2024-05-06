Hi Geekzone team,

Have just had my connection with Quic go live!

Having a few issues with certain sites taking a long time to load or not loading at all, I suspect it might be an MTU Issue after crawling the forums here and finding similar issues

I see all the setup pages recommend setting MTU to 1500, however my router (RT-AC59U V2) Only allows me to set a maximum MTU of 1492.

Do I need a new router, or can it be manually overwritten? or ignored completely.

Other troubleshooting I've tried:

Connecting to Quic using either DHCP or PPPoE , both the issue still persists.

DNS servers ( Automatic ISP , Google ,Cloudflare )

Here's a screenshot of my router setup page

Appreciate any help - :)