Vetta and QuicConnection Issues, Sites not loading - MTU Issue?
itchyfeetleech

Wannabe Geek


#312666 6-May-2024 15:03
Hi Geekzone team,

 

Have just had my connection with Quic go live!

 

Having a few issues with certain sites taking a long time to load or not loading at all, I suspect it might be an MTU Issue after crawling the forums here and finding similar issues

 

I see all the setup pages recommend setting MTU to 1500, however my router (RT-AC59U V2) Only allows me to set a maximum MTU of 1492. 

 

Do I need a new router, or can it be manually overwritten? or ignored completely.

 

Other troubleshooting I've tried:

 

  • Connecting to Quic using either DHCP or PPPoE , both the issue still persists.
  • DNS servers ( Automatic ISP , Google ,Cloudflare )

 

 

Here's a screenshot of my router setup page

 

 

 

Appreciate any help - :)

hsvhel
Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3227046 6-May-2024 15:11
Mines the same as your

 

s 1492 max and it's not causing any noticeable issues 




3l3m3nt
Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3227047 6-May-2024 15:11
1492 will work fine - there's no need to raise it to 1500.

 

Which sites fail to load for you?




itchyfeetleech

Wannabe Geek


  #3227050 6-May-2024 15:25
3l3m3nt:

 

1492 will work fine - there's no need to raise it to 1500.

 

Which sites fail to load for you?

 

 

That's good news! my connection is failing intermittently on all sites however some seem to be worse than others,

 

One example is I can't load store.steampowered.com and if it does load its loading as plain http no stylesheets.

 

Another example, getting a rocksteady connection to geekzone however pinging google is giving intermittent failures:

 



michaelmurfy
meow
Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3227057 6-May-2024 15:42
@itchyfeetleech That's really quite bad. Got another router you can test with?

 

Also just checking, you don't happen to have a switch between your computer and the router or perhaps using WiFi? I've been pinging your external IP address and it is looking stable at-least externally with 0% packet loss so the problem may be internal for you. As others stated, having a MTU of 1492 should be fine.

 

Give your router a long-standing ping internally and see if that has issues also.




itchyfeetleech

Wannabe Geek


  #3227060 6-May-2024 15:53
michaelmurfy:

 

@itchyfeetleech That's really quite bad. Got another router you can test with?

 

Also just checking, you don't happen to have a switch between your computer and the router or perhaps using WiFi? I've been pinging your external IP address and it is looking stable at-least externally with 0% packet loss so the problem may be internal for you. As others stated, having a MTU of 1492 should be fine.

 

Give your router a long-standing ping internally and see if that has issues also.

 

 

Unfortunately, I don't have another router I can test with. (Router was working perfectly on previous 2degrees UFB connection)

 

Not using any network switch + I'm connected via ethernet, can confirm happening across multiple devices.

 

Internal ping to router looks O.K

itchyfeetleech

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3227085 6-May-2024 16:47
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

@itchyfeetleech That's really quite bad. Got another router you can test with?

 

Also just checking, you don't happen to have a switch between your computer and the router or perhaps using WiFi? I've been pinging your external IP address and it is looking stable at-least externally with 0% packet loss so the problem may be internal for you. As others stated, having a MTU of 1492 should be fine.

 

Give your router a long-standing ping internally and see if that has issues also.

 

 

Sorry for double reply - using winmtr it looks like the lost connection is happening outside of my network?

 

Please correct if wrong but that's my understanding of this:

itchyfeetleech

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3227093 6-May-2024 17:19
Send private message

Another update:

 

Using Cloudflare warp seems to completely fix the issue on my PC.

 

Anyone have any suggestions for what I could change in router so I don't need to use a VPN or Cloudflare warp to have stable connection? 

 
 
 
 

michaelmurfy
meow
Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3227142 6-May-2024 17:28
Can you try running the MTR to 1.1.1.1 and see what you get? (keep this running for a while).

 

I actually think you should log a fault too. This may not be looked at until tomorrow but it really appears you've done a whole lot of testing to conclude the issue is outside of your network.




dnwright
Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3227151 6-May-2024 18:01
itchyfeetleech:

 

Sorry for double reply - using winmtr it looks like the lost connection is happening outside of my network?

 

Please correct if wrong but that's my understanding of this:

 

 

 

 

Just as another data point, I've got the same path to 8.8.8.8 and my packet loss is between 0.7% and 0.3% after 300 packets.




xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3227154 6-May-2024 18:17
For comparison... something funky def going on with your connection.

 




itchyfeetleech

Wannabe Geek


  #3227155 6-May-2024 18:26
michaelmurfy:

 

Can you try running the MTR to 1.1.1.1 and see what you get? (keep this running for a while).

 

I actually think you should log a fault too. This may not be looked at until tomorrow but it really appears you've done a whole lot of testing to conclude the issue is outside of your network.

 

 

Hi attached is MTR to 1.1.1.1; this connection like the geekzone one does not go down intermittently.

 

Still think safe to callout fault?

 

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|                                      WinMTR statistics                                   |
|                       Host              -   %  | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |
|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|
|                             192.168.1.1 -    0 | 1258 | 1258 |    0 |    0 |  100 |    0 |
|                     bng1-chc2.vetta.net -    0 | 1258 | 1258 |    0 |    1 |   22 |    1 |
|         xe1-2600-218.pe2-chc4.vetta.net -    0 | 1259 | 1259 |    1 |    2 |  101 |    2 |
|                       as13335.chc.ix.nz -    1 | 1254 | 1253 |   17 |   20 |  168 |   17 |
|                         one.one.one.one -    0 | 1258 | 1258 |   15 |   16 |  106 |   16 |
|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|

itchyfeetleech

Wannabe Geek


  #3227884 8-May-2024 13:12
Update!

 

Issue is now solved 😄

 

Was not an issue with internal network after all - big thanks to the Quic team getting this all fixed up for me :)

 

 

 

 

 

 

