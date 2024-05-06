Hi Geekzone team,
Have just had my connection with Quic go live!
Having a few issues with certain sites taking a long time to load or not loading at all, I suspect it might be an MTU Issue after crawling the forums here and finding similar issues
I see all the setup pages recommend setting MTU to 1500, however my router (RT-AC59U V2) Only allows me to set a maximum MTU of 1492.
Do I need a new router, or can it be manually overwritten? or ignored completely.
Other troubleshooting I've tried:
- Connecting to Quic using either DHCP or PPPoE , both the issue still persists.
- DNS servers ( Automatic ISP , Google ,Cloudflare )
Here's a screenshot of my router setup page
Appreciate any help - :)