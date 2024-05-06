Hi folks! Just wondering if anyone else has had (and knows the fix) or is having the same issues as I am - I switched from 2degrees start of last month and just assumed this was a hangover from the switch, but it's still been happening fairly frequently.

Intermittently my cloudflared tunnel is going down, although last night it was about every 2 hours I haven't seen any notifications since 10am. It's normally back up within 5-10 mins and was fine while I was on 2degrees.

I have checked the other cloudflare-adjacent thread and that appears to be making calls to sites which are backed by cloudflare rather than the ARGO/cloudflared tunnel client having issues. Plus all my other stuff is aligned to the "best case" settings (see below).

I am using the latest cloudflared build for Linux, it's running on an OpenWRT x86 endpoint, and as noted - was fine with 2d.

I am using:

MTU = 1500

IPoE / DHCP

2G Hyperfiber

OpenWRT 23.05 (bare metal)

Static IP

I would switch back to opnSense and test there, but the cloudflared support is a bit lacking in BSD and I'm fairly attached to the service as it just works (although once again open to suggestions of alternatives - though not overly keen to faff about too much as noted... it just works).