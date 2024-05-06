Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Issues with cloudflared connectivity "flapping" (albeit intermittently)
#312667 6-May-2024 16:34
Hi folks! Just wondering if anyone else has had (and knows the fix) or is having the same issues as I am - I switched from 2degrees start of last month and just assumed this was a hangover from the switch, but it's still been happening fairly frequently.

 

Intermittently my cloudflared tunnel is going down, although last night it was about every 2 hours I haven't seen any notifications since 10am. It's normally back up within 5-10 mins and was fine while I was on 2degrees.

 

I have checked the other cloudflare-adjacent thread and that appears to be making calls to sites which are backed by cloudflare rather than the ARGO/cloudflared tunnel client having issues. Plus all my other stuff is aligned to the "best case" settings (see below).

 

I am using the latest cloudflared build for Linux, it's running on an OpenWRT x86 endpoint, and as noted - was fine with 2d.

 

I am using:

 

  • MTU = 1500
  • IPoE / DHCP
  • 2G Hyperfiber
  • OpenWRT 23.05 (bare metal)
  • Static IP

I would switch back to opnSense and test there, but the cloudflared support is a bit lacking in BSD and I'm fairly attached to the service as it just works (although once again open to suggestions of alternatives - though not overly keen to faff about too much as noted... it just works).

  #3227190 6-May-2024 20:06
My cloudflared tunnel was flapping a bit on Sunday morning between 00:00 and 0800 but has been up since then.




  #3227193 6-May-2024 20:38
Mine has been stable. It does work better over IPv6 if you've got that configured though.




  #3227199 6-May-2024 21:06
Alright - I have IPv6 off at the moment, will switch it back on and give it a go! Thank you!



  #3227490 7-May-2024 19:35
Running Cloudflared here too. Oddly I had issues with IPv6 so I disabled it and it's been fine since. Sorry to complicate things further lol

I'm monitoring the Cloudflared endpoints (Argo) here:

https://smokeping.dalleyfamily.net/smokeping/?target=Cloudflare 




  #3227816 8-May-2024 12:04
Yeah - unfortunately even with IPv6 on it's still flapping. Might chuck opnsense on the router instead, see if that helps. I can always roll back to openwrt if it doesn't!

 

Thanks everyone for the advice and experience. I shall report back.

  #3228254 9-May-2024 10:50
So - interestingly - I am WFH today and for the first time I experienced the full connection dropping (i.e. my teams meeting disconnected) at the same time as cloudflared flapping.

 

Curiouser and curiouser. Might have to reach out to Quic directly.

 

Can anyone else who has a static IP confirm that their lease time is 15 mins also? Seems extremely short but I can't imagine that would cause issues like this, but you never know. and would like to confirm my settings are the same ;)

  #3228261 9-May-2024 10:57
Their DHCP lease time is 20 minutes, so would expect renewals every 600 seconds, as per my router:

 

May  9 10:49:05 rtr01 dhclient[61764]: DHCPREQUEST on igc0 to 103.243.102.32 port 67
May  9 10:49:08 rtr01 dhclient[61764]: DHCPACK from 103.243.102.32
May  9 10:49:08 rtr01 dhclient[93473]: RENEW
May  9 10:49:08 rtr01 dhclient[61764]: bound to 103.193.138.xx -- renewal in 600 seconds.




  #3228316 9-May-2024 13:05
I has an issue with OpenWrt years ago. It had a habit of dropping or stopping the WAN connection while doing a DHCP renewal. In my case I was running it on a TP-Link router.
So it looked like I was have an outage every 15 to 20 minutes that would last about 10 seconds. 

Fixed it by getting a FRITZ!Box 😊

  #3228446 9-May-2024 19:49
djtOtago:

 

I has an issue with OpenWrt years ago. It had a habit of dropping or stopping the WAN connection while doing a DHCP renewal. In my case I was running it on a TP-Link router.
So it looked like I was have an outage every 15 to 20 minutes that would last about 10 seconds. 

Fixed it by getting a FRITZ!Box 😊

 

 

Fixed today by Quic. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=312644&page_no=5#3228379 

  #3228616 10-May-2024 11:56
Well, if that was it then nuking my openwrt install and coming full circle back to it because I just couldn't/couldn't be bothered handle/handling opnsense's same-same-but-different approach to everything, and didn't really want to go back to pfsense... then I've just gone full circle for no reason ;)

 

Clean Openwrt install though, so that's something! And dhcp6 is working better for me now after a fresh install too. So that's ALSO something. AND I upgraded to the latest build.

