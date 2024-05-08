Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
zebis

55 posts

Master Geek


#312692 8-May-2024 19:33
Does anyone here kindly have a basic config they could share/DM getting IPv6 working with a mikrotik router?

 

I switched from PPPoE to IPoE/DHCP back in February, setup DHCPv6 via PD and had it working fine, but since rebooting from the outage earlier this week I just can't obtain a prefix, its stuck in 'searching' with what I am sure was the original config. (DHCPv6 also worked over PPP back then too)
Tried blowing it all away with the most basic of settings, single no-vlan network, ensuring a firewall rule for udp on 546 from src fe80::/10 but still just stuck 'searching'. 

 

I am only configured for IPoE (all PPP config deleted) and the portal shows connection by DHCP, with both my /32 and /56 listed.

 

I know many of you have moved on from RouterOS but thought someone here might still be running one.

 

Matt

RunningMan
8973 posts

Uber Geek


  #3228072 8-May-2024 19:58
seen this? https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=306894 



ANglEAUT
2335 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228074 8-May-2024 20:01
RunningMan:

 

seen this? https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=306894 

 

 

Yes & didn't work for me.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

zebis

55 posts

Master Geek


  #3228081 8-May-2024 20:13
RunningMan:

 

seen this? https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=306894 

 

 

I used that back in Feb using PPP, but also after I switched to DHCP and all was fine. But using that config as of this week it no longer works.

 

I did set it slightly different, which I think below is correct:
prefix-hint=::/56      (a preferred prefix length, setting this probably isn't needed, but I set it anyway)
pool-prefix-length=64   (from the documentation this is the prefix set length for the pool, and must be greater than the received prefix. If not set it is set to received prefix + 8bits)

 

https://wiki.mikrotik.com/wiki/Manual:IPv6/DHCP_Client 

 

 



schmoogol
76 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3228112 8-May-2024 22:08
Mine is working with the config below. I messed around with it a bit to try and get it working when I switched over to Quic and in the end a router reboot is what got it going, so not sure the settings are actually optimal. My firewall is just the default IPv6 firewall. The main changes I made were what was suggested in the other thread - disable request address in DHCP-client and change Accept Router Advertisements to 'yes' in Settings.

 

/ipv6 dhcp-client

 

add add-default-route=yes interface=Internet pool-name=quicv6_pool pool-prefix-length=56 rapid-commit=no request=prefix \

 

    use-peer-dns=no

 

/ipv6 address

 

add address=::xxxx:xxxx:xxxx:xxxx eui-64=yes from-pool=quicv6_pool interface=local_bridge

 

/ipv6 settings

 

set accept-router-advertisements=yes max-neighbor-entries=8192

3l3m3nt
117 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228126 8-May-2024 23:25
Running an RB5009 this is the only way I managed to get it to work with Quic and it involves manually setting an IPv6 address on your WAN interface and ignoring assigning any IP's out of the address pool.

Let's say my PD is 2407:8b00:1169:ab00::/56

I'll assign 2407:8b00:1169:abff::1/64 to my wan interface, in this case ether1 and assign 2407:8b00:1169:ab00::1/64 to my LAN interface, in this case bridge1.

Config looks like this:

/ipv6 settings
set accept-router-advertisements=yes
/ipv6 dhcp-client
add add-default-route=yes interface=ether1 pool-name=quic-ipv6-pd request=prefix use-interface-duid=yes use-peer-dns=no
/ipv6 address
add address=2407:8b00:1169:ab00::1 comment="LAN Interface" interface=bridge1
add address=2407:8b00:1169:abff::1 comment="WAN Interface" interface=ether1
/ipv6 nd
set [ find default=yes ] advertise-dns=no hop-limit=64

Give that a whirl and see how you to :)




BlackHand
135 posts

Master Geek


  #3228196 9-May-2024 08:41
Not sure if this will help you or not, I have the same issue on my RB5009 with a different ISP and I eventually got it working by adding these two firewall rules:

add action=accept chain=icmp6 comment="Neighbor Advertisement" icmp-options=136:0-255 protocol=icmpv6
add action=accept chain=icmp6 comment="Version 2 Multicast Listener Report" icmp-options=143:0-255 protocol=icmpv6

zebis

55 posts

Master Geek


  #3228197 9-May-2024 08:43
3l3m3nt: Running an RB5009 this is the only way I managed to get it to work with Quic and it involves manually setting an IPv6 address on your WAN interface and ignoring assigning any IP's out of the address pool.
...

 

schmoogol: Mine is working with the config below. I messed around with it a bit to try and get it working when I switched over to Quic and in the end a router reboot is what got it going, so not sure the settings are actually optimal. My firewall is just the default IPv6 firewall. The main changes I made were what was suggested in the other thread - disable request address in DHCP-client and change Accept Router Advertisements to 'yes' in Settings.
...

 

Ill try a mix of both - only thing I haven't been trying is rebooting each time (was only trying to pull the prefix, and worry about the pool/lan side later).
I know just disabling/enabling ipv6 isn't enough, so maybe the port needs to be dropped or a reboot for some reason. I don't see traffic on UDP 546 during the searching phase either.

 

Ill try reboot and see what happens.

 
 
 
 

zebis

55 posts

Master Geek


  #3228429 9-May-2024 17:43
A simple reboot fixed it instantly with my existing settings.

 

So ill just guess the power cycle earlier this week didn't work, perhaps the network wasn't quite fully restored.
I don't have any fancy firewall rules other than the default.

 

So something within RouterOS must timeout, or something needs to happen in order with the requirement of a reboot. Next time ill down the WAN port and bring it up to see what result there is.

 

I should follow my own advice I give to everyone else, have you rebooted it?

 

Matt

 

 

ANglEAUT
2335 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228482 9-May-2024 21:50
zebis:

 

...

 

pool-prefix-length=64   (from the documentation this is the prefix set length for the pool, and must be greater than the received prefix. If not set it is set to received prefix + 8bits)

 

https://wiki.mikrotik.com/wiki/Manual:IPv6/DHCP_Client

 

 

 

 

schmoogol:

 

...

 

/ipv6 dhcp-client

 

add add-default-route=yes interface=Internet pool-name=quicv6_pool pool-prefix-length=56 rapid-commit=no request=prefix \

 

    use-peer-dns=no

 

...

 

 

🤣 take your pick 🤣




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

schmoogol
76 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3228784 10-May-2024 16:18
ANglEAUT:

🤣 take your pick 🤣



I think that the correct answer here is that pool-prefix-length should be 64. As zebis pointed out it’s defining the prefix length for pool addresses rather than the prefix length from Quic. Not sure why my settings worked - maybe it defaulted to 64 since I put in an invalid setting.

zebis

55 posts

Master Geek


  #3228806 10-May-2024 17:27
schmoogol: 

I think that the correct answer here is that pool-prefix-length should be 64. As zebis pointed out it’s defining the prefix length for pool addresses rather than the prefix length from Quic. Not sure why my settings worked - maybe it defaulted to 64 since I put in an invalid setting.

 

Yes as per the docs I suspect RouterOS is adding 8 bytes to the received prefix, regardless of what you set.

 

My settings ended up being: (save then reboot as it doesn’t show the pool until its rebooted)

 

/ipv6 dhcp-client
add add-default-route=yes comment=quic-pool interface=ether1-WAN pool-name=quic-pool pool-prefix-length=64 prefix-hint=::/56 rapid-commit=no request=prefix use-peer-dns=no

 

/ipv6 settings
set accept-router-advertisements=yes max-neighbor-entries=8192

ScuL
487 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3273892 20-Aug-2024 14:27
I have done it the following way:

IPv6 settings:

 



This must be set to accept route advertisements = yes and IPv6 Forwarding ticked.

IPv6 client:

 

 

Set this to your WAN interface port (in my case ether1) and tick prefix. Create a custom pool name.
Pool Prefix Length at 64 but the Prefix Hint at 56. Also note the checkboxes.

 

ND settings:

 



It's important to advertise the MAC address.

Then for the ipv6 address pool (if you care about your LAN devices getting IPv6 addresses):

 

 

Create a new IPv6 address, select from Pool: and type the same pool name you defined in the IPv6 client screen.

 

Set the interface to bridge and tick advertise.

 

** After this reboot the router **

 

 

 

 




MadEngineer
4317 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3273977 20-Aug-2024 20:24
Correct. You get a pool, you assign the clients to the pool.




amanzi
Amanzi
1302 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3398883 31-Jul-2025 18:59
I also have an RB5009 and am currently with Voyager using PPPoE on VLAN10. Does anyone have a working config they're willing to share? I'll be looking to pay the extra for static IP addresses, and will probably switch from PPPoE to DHCP.

 

Sorry - meant to say that I'm with Voyager but will be switching to Quic. Am trying to understand what config I need to adjust to work with Quic, so was hoping someone could share theirs so I can compare.

snj

snj
204 posts

Master Geek


  #3398897 31-Jul-2025 19:47
amanzi:

 

I also have an RB5009 and am currently with Voyager using PPPoE on VLAN10. Does anyone have a working config they're willing to share? I'll be looking to pay the extra for static IP addresses, and will probably switch from PPPoE to DHCP.

 

 

Mindful that this is in the Quic Forum, I think I only needed the prefix request, but I also have a disabled request=info entry, but I'm not sure since I swapped to IPoE (Voyager's IPv6 is slightly different between PPPoE/IPoE - requires "request=address,prefix" for IPoE), Voyager-DSL was the name of the PPPoE interface. Otherwise, it's basically the same as already mentioned config (Accept RAs, Neighbour Discovery settings/etc)

 

 

/ipv6 dhcp-client
add add-default-route=yes interface=Voyager-VDSL pool-name=ispv6 request=prefix

 

 

One thing not mentioned is in the /ipv6 nd settings, it's a good idea to set ra-preference=high especially if you have HomePods or other Thread hubs/etc on your network (else everything will claim equal priority and 'interesting' things can happen as I learnt the hard way.

