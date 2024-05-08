Does anyone here kindly have a basic config they could share/DM getting IPv6 working with a mikrotik router?

I switched from PPPoE to IPoE/DHCP back in February, setup DHCPv6 via PD and had it working fine, but since rebooting from the outage earlier this week I just can't obtain a prefix, its stuck in 'searching' with what I am sure was the original config. (DHCPv6 also worked over PPP back then too)

Tried blowing it all away with the most basic of settings, single no-vlan network, ensuring a firewall rule for udp on 546 from src fe80::/10 but still just stuck 'searching'.

I am only configured for IPoE (all PPP config deleted) and the portal shows connection by DHCP, with both my /32 and /56 listed.

I know many of you have moved on from RouterOS but thought someone here might still be running one.

Matt