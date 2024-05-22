Hi

In a couple of weeks I take ownership of a new house build, looking on the Chorus broadband checker page it says Hyperfibre is available but has a lead time of 24 days vs 4 days. When I last visited the house I could see no fibre had been pulled, but ducting was in place with pull through cables.

The Quic sign up page says no fibre is available at the location which I expected as its a new subdivision.

Due to the Chorus delivery time frames do I sign up for a standard fibre plan with Quic and then change plans at a later stage ? and I assume signing up with Quic would kick off the installation from Chorus into the house ?