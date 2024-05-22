Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#312840 22-May-2024 10:35
Hi

 

In a couple of weeks I take ownership of a new house build, looking on the Chorus broadband checker page it says Hyperfibre is available but has a lead time of 24 days vs 4 days. When I last visited the house I could see no fibre had been pulled, but ducting was in place with pull through cables.

 

The Quic sign up page says no fibre is available at the location which I expected as its a new subdivision.

 

 

 

Due to the Chorus delivery time frames do I sign up for a standard fibre plan with Quic and then change plans at a later stage ? and I assume signing up with Quic would kick off the installation from Chorus into the house ?

 

 

  #3233401 22-May-2024 10:40
Sign up with Quic (if the checker says fibre isn't available due to being a new subdivision, it'll also show you a link to bypass the check).

 

Once ordered then the install process gets kicked off which involves Chorus visiting for a scope, then an install.




  #3233421 22-May-2024 11:44
If there is no ONT then the lead times will be the same (except if exchange upgrades are needed)




  #3233671 23-May-2024 08:03
Thanks, order placed :)

